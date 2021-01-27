When Penn State faces Notre Dame for a pair of home games this week, one familiar foe will not be on the ice: Cale Morris.

The former All-American goalie and Hobey Baker finalist has moved on from South Bend, Indiana, and made the switch to the professional ranks with the AHL’s Rockford IceHogs.

Though Morris beat the Nittany Lions nine times during his career with Notre Dame, Guy Gadowsky said he expects to see more excellent netminding from the Fighting Irish Thursday and Friday.

“They have a lot of great goaltenders,” Gadowsky said. “I’m sure we’ll see much of the same. [Morris] was there for what was it, either eight or nine years? I can’t remember.”

But this year’s version of Notre Dame does not nearly resemble the teams which gave Penn State fits in seasons past. The Fighting Irish have split the time in net this season between two goalies — senior Dylan St. Cyr and sophomore Ryan Bischel.

The duo has combined to give up an even three goals per game on average, which is tied for fifth in the Big Ten.

Only Penn State ranks lower at 3.62 goals allowed per game.

In the overall Big Ten standings, the Fighting Irish sit at fourth place in the conference — just one spot ahead of the Nittany Lions.

Still, Jeff Jackson is at the helm for Notre Dame, and Gadowsky has the utmost respect for the head coach who has led the Fighting Irish to more than 300 victories.

“They’re Notre Dame, which means they’re going to be extremely well-coached and extremely disciplined,” Gadowsky said. “If you expect to have success, they’re not going to give you it.”

In Penn State’s last series, the blue and white split with No. 12 Wisconsin. Senior forward Adam Pilewicz said the Nittany Lions were confident they could get a sweep of the Badgers.

Instead, Penn State lost 4-1 in the series’ first matchup before salvaging a 5-4 victory in the ensuing game.

“We believe that we had two winnable games last weekend,” Pilewicz said. “To let the first one kind of slip away like that, [it] hurt.”

Gadowsky said the team’s mental fortitude was lacking in the first game, but was much better in the latter contest. Against Notre Dame, Gadowsky said his Nittany Lions need to control the aspects of their game they can control.

Starting Thursday, he would like to see a mentally tougher Penn State team.

“That is something we very much want to change going into this series against Notre Dame,” Gadowsky said.

Outside of the problems within Penn State’s program, Notre Dame’s trio of double-digit point scorers poses significant challenges for the Nittany Lions.

Junior forward Alex Steeves paces the Fighting Irish’s offense with a team-best seven goals and six assists. Fellow third-year forwards Graham Slaggert and Michael Graham are tied for the team lead in assists with eight each and have combined for six goals on the season.

While Notre Dame is fifth in the conference in scoring as a team, these three forwards alone account for a third of the Fighting Irish’s scoring. Should they get hot, Penn State’s defense could be in trouble.

Instead of playing on their heels against the Fighting Irish’s offense, Gadowsky would like the Nittany Lions to play on the offensive and attack Notre Dame.

“You can’t just sit around and wait for them to make mistakes, and we’ll capitalize because it’s not going to happen,” Gadowsky said. “If you beat Notre Dame, you beat them because of what you did.”

Even with a less stringent defense compared to prior seasons and a relatively lackluster offense that scores 2.5 goals per game, Gadowsky said Penn State is in no position to take Notre Dame lightly.

Instead, Gadowsky and company will look at the exemplary precedents set by past Notre Dame teams, not its 141 penalty minutes, when determining how to best prepare for the Nittany Lions’ two-game set with the Fighting Irish.

“They’re so disciplined and well coached,” Gadowsky said. “That’s exactly what we expect this weekend.”