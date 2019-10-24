On Friday, Penn State will look to bounce back from a disaster that occurred exactly one week prior.

Coming off a 4-0 loss at the hands of underdog Alaska Fairbanks, their first defeat of the season, Nittany Lions will try to rebound against in-state opponent Robert Morris. The two sides will meet in a single game on Friday at 7 p.m. at Pegula Ice Arena.

“We have a little bit of a chip on our shoulder after last week,” forward Brandon Biro said. “We definitely weren’t happy with our effort level on Friday night.”

Penn State played visibly flat and uninspired in its series finale with the Nanooks, a contest in which it out-shot Alaska but was unable to find the back of the net. Following the Nittany Lions’ first shutout loss at home since November 2013, Biro believes his squad just needs to get back to the basics.

“I definitely think it’s just about re-establishing what we know we can do,” Biro said. “We wasted a pretty good opportunity to finish a team that we feel like we had a good chance against.”

Guy Gadowsky believes the loss was a result of poor mentality. While there will not be a complete overhaul of the lineup, Gadowsky said there may be some personnel changes this Friday against the Colonials.

Penn State now prepares for its matchup against Robert Morris. A familiar foe, The Nittany Lions have clashed with the Colonials 10 times in program history, the most of any opponent outside the Big Ten.

“They’ve always brought a great product, great team,” defenseman Kris Myllari said. “After a tough loss we’re really excited to get back out on that ice for a game and play great Penn State hockey.”

Separated by about 150 miles of highway, the Nittany Lions have played a home-and-home series with Robert Morris each of the last two campaigns. Penn State has swept both of those series, outscoring the Colonials by a combined score of 30-14.

“Every single game matters and every single team in college hockey is good enough to beat anyone,” Myllari said. “I think we learned that firsthand and I think that’s a great lesson going forward.”

This season’s Robert Morris squad comes into Happy Valley following a 3-0 win over Army on Sunday. With a 3-3 overall record, the Colonials find themselves ranked 30th in the Pairwise Rankings.

Six days after the contest with Robert Morris, the Nittany Lions have their Big Ten opening series against No. 6 Wisconsin. Despite the difference in opponents, Myllari believes Penn State will not look past the Colonials, with a pair of matchups against the Badgers looming.

“You got to prepare each day for the present day and not even look towards the weekend,” Myllari said. “If you do that, the product on the ice will speak for itself.”