With less than 30 seconds remaining in 3-on-3 overtime, the puck squirted out just in front of the Minnesota crease. It was a puck Penn State needed to find.

Alex Limoges was at the right place at the right time, and buried the game-winning goal to give the Nittany Lions the 4-3 overtime win in a game in which they dominated, out-shooting the Golden Gophers 60-25.

The Nittany Lions opened the scoring late in the first period, as Brandon Biro went streaking down the left side of the ice. He flung the puck over to a surging Aarne Talvitie in the middle of the ice, who deked the Minnesota goaltender Jack LaFontaine and buried the puck from point-blank range.

The Golden Gophers responded midway through the second period with some quick passing. Sampo Ranta found Tyler Nanne open near the Penn State net, and Nanne did the rest to tie the game 1-1.

Biro and fellow senior Nate Sucese pulled another move out of their bag of tricks in the middle of the third period to put Penn State up 2-1.

Biro fired a no-look, backhand pass from behind the net to Sucese, who was stationed at the near post. Sucese buried the shot, giving Biro his second assist of the game.

The celebration was short-lived however, as the Golden Gophers wasted no time in tying the contest. Ben Meyers scored just over two minutes after Penn State’s goal, with an assist from Nanne.

Minnesota took the lead a few minutes later with a goal from Bryce Brodzinski, who squeaked the puck past Jones. Ryan Zuhlsdorf was credited with the assist.

The Nittany Lions bounced back immediately, as the Biro-Sucese tandem put Penn State back into contention. Sucese found Biro near the net, and the captain slipped the puck past LaFontaine to tie the game at three with about five minutes remaining in regulation.

Stellar start

Playing in front of the Nittany Lion faithful for the first time in three weeks, Penn State came out of the gates on fire, putting Minnesota on its heels.

The Nittany Lions moved the puck well, and created one scoring chance after another. Biro had some great opportunities early, but ended up with an assist instead of a goal.

Through the first 10 minutes of the period, Penn State out-shot the Golden Gophers 13-2. By the first intermission, shots were 21-5 in favor of the Nittany Lions.

Desolate penalty boxes

For almost 70 minutes on Friday night, the penalty boxes sat unoccupied. Both sides played fairly clean games, and the whistles fell silent.

The game was still chippy, however, as the two sides traded big hits in the first period and early second period. Despite all the big knocks, none of them drew a whistle.

Post-whistle skirmishes were also nearly nonexistent. A few incidents in the second period were cleaned up quickly by the referees and play resumed.

Seniors shine

In one of their final games at Pegula Ice Arena, Biro and Sucese put on a performance for the ages.

Involved in all three of the Nittany Lions’ regulation goals, Biro scored and added two assists on the night. He was a facilitator for Penn State in the offensive zone all game long.

Sucese finished with the same stat line, working with Biro and fellow line mate Aarne Talvitie. The trio finished the game with a colossal eight points.