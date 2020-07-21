For friends and mentors of Liam Folkes, his work ethic, drive and humor are just some of his trademarks.

“Snoring is the first word that always comes to mind…” Peyton Jones, former teammate and roommate of Folkes, said. “He snores louder than anyone I have ever met in my entire life.

“So loud to the point where he’s in one room sleeping, and you can hear him in the kitchen or in a different room.”

And while some of his former teammates will remember Folkes for the snoring, the Scarborough, Ontario, native will mostly be remembered for his ability to perform on the biggest stage.

Folkes, who finished his career tied for seventh on the Penn State all-time scoring list, famously scored the breakaway, Big Ten Championship winning goal for the Nittany Lions in 2017.

But now, Folkes’ college days are behind him as he prepares to start his professional career with the Bakersfield Condors next season, the AHL affiliate of the Edmonton Oilers.

Jones has no doubts that Folkes will fit in seamlessly with the organization.

“He’ll be welcomed there… on the ice and off the ice he has everything you look for in a teammate,” Jones said.

Training for the upcoming season with the Condors, Folkes has been keeping his strength up by following workouts sent by the organization. With gyms closed in Toronto due to the coronavirus pandemic, he’s been using his basement to train.

“I think another huge thing is he’s a great team guy. Guys in the locker room love him,” Jones said.

Folkes' legacy at Penn State is not just one based on skill. Winning the program’s culture award for the third year in a row this past season, Folkes' impact on the Nittany Lions went beyond the ice.

Brandon Biro believes it’s something that will make him a valued asset with the Condors.

“I think right away, just as a person, he’s a pretty outgoing guy so he’s going to fit in with all the guys off the ice,” Biro said. “So he’s going to have no problem fitting in with the team setting and getting accustomed to that.”

For Jones and Biro, the time spent watching hockey, playing video games, especially the Madden video game franchise, and just spending time with Folkes won’t be forgotten soon.

“I think our personalities meshed pretty well. We liked to joke around a lot. It’s pretty fun to be around him, he’s a pretty gullible guy,” Biro said. “You can get him believing pretty much anything.”

On one occasion, Folkes' former mentor James Robinson and Biro convinced him that fly fishing was exactly what it sounded like — fishing while flying.

“We convinced him that we were either in blimps or hot air balloons or helicopters or planes or drones, above the river, fishing — and he full on believed it,” Robinson said. “It was one of the funniest things I’ve ever seen.”

On the ice and in Pegula, his former teammates remember his speed and ability to create scoring opportunities.

“He’s a really fast player, he can definitely score if he gets a chance. Works really hard to get on the forechecks,” Biro said. “Playing with him is really easy because he’s very fast, he creates space for you.

“When you get the puck to him in a good spot, you know he’s going to score.”

Folkes looks back at his time with Penn State as a sturdy building block for his future in hockey.

“The facilities there are top notch. I mean you’re not going to get any better than that, so I think they prepared all of the athletes in all respective sports pretty good from that standpoint,” Folkes said. “Skill wise, the coaches have been [some] of the best that I’ve been around.

“They treat you like pros — I think that was big for not only myself but everyone who goes through that program.”

On the ice, Robinson maintains Folkes’ flexibility will appeal to the coaching staff.

“He’s the kind of guy that can come in and he’s willing to adapt and change to whatever the coach wants him to do,” Robinson said. “He’s a strong kid, he’s in great shape, and he’s got the mental capacity for the game as well, and he can pick up things very well.

“I think he’ll be very successful at the next level.”

