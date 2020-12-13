Penn State has certainly taken a liking to overtime victories.

Under 48 hours removed from Friday’s 3-2 overtime win, the Nittany Lions required extra time once again to defeat No. 20 Arizona State 5-4.

It was Connor McMenamin who won the game for Penn State, beating Arizona State goalie Evan DeBrouwer for the deciding goal.

It didn’t appear to be Penn State’s day early on as Arizona State jumped out to a quick 3-0 advantage on a trio of goals, all within 69 seconds of one another.

The Nittany Lions’ Christian Sarlo scored Penn State’s first goal of the game to trim Arizona State’s deficit to two, but the Sun Devils extended their first period lead back to three at 4-1 on a power play goal by Willie Knierim.

But with an Arizona State rout seemingly on the way, Penn State scored three straight goals with senior captain Alex Limoges netting two of them.

A scoreless third period gave way to the deciding overtime period.

Under two minutes into the final frame, McMenamin had a solo breakaway opportunity and did not hesitate to shoot.

The goal gave the Nittany Lions their second straight overtime win and biggest comeback of the season.

Penn State peppers the net once again

A program known for challenging opposing goalies with a large quantity of shots, Penn State lived up to that billing once again Sunday against Arizona State.

The Nittany Lions challenged DeBrouwer 50 times on Friday and put up another 45 shots in Sunday’s win.

Despite being down 4-2 heading into the first intermission, Penn State outshot Arizona State 18-13 in the first 20 minutes.

And while the Nittany Lions had two fewer shots on net than the Sun Devils in the second period, Penn State still put up 14 shots in the middle period.

In a scoreless third period for Penn State, the Nittany Lions still tossed double digit shots at DeBrouwer with 11 more.

For the most part, DeBrouwer was excellent again for Arizona State, considering he turned away 47 Penn State shots on Friday.

The five goals scored by Penn State were the most DeBrouwer has allowed all season.

Entering the Penn State series, DeBrouwer had given up just six goals in three games.

Regardless, the Nittany Lions showed once again they are hardly afraid of putting shots on net against any opponent.

Alex Limoges stays hot for Nittany Lions

A sluggish start to the season wasn’t enough to keep the senior captain in check for long.

After opening the season with three goal-less games, Limoges has put at least one shot past the other team’s goalie in three straight games.

The Arizona State series was perhaps Limoges’ finest of the season, as he totaled four points on the weekend.

In Sunday’s victory, Limoges netted two goals for the Nittany Lions, including one such score on the power play.

Penn State’s power play, which started the year zero for 12, has been on fire as of late.

The Nittany Lions have converted six of their last 10 power play opportunities and were one for two in Sunday’s game against Arizona State.

As the team’s captain and one of the few seniors on the team, Limoges has seen improvement in his game on the power play.

Three of his last four goals have come with the one man advantage.

Such was the case when Limoges scored his second goal of the contest, an equalizer that knotted things up at four goals apiece.

Soulière starts, struggles early then finds his way

Guy Gadowsky said after Penn State’s Friday night win over Arizona State, Liam Soulière would be starting for the Nittany Lions in the second game of the series.

Given Oskar Autio started the previous three games after the duo had split starts through the first four games of the season, it was only logical Soulière would return to the ice at some point.

But given a looming break for Penn State at the conclusion of phase one of 2020-21 season and Autio’s improved performance (Autio had given up two goals in two of the last three games), Gadowsky’s insistence on starting Soulière was somewhat surprising.

The freshman goalie struggled early on for the Nittany Lions but found his bearings as the game went on.

Soulière gave up two breakaway goals in the first period and four goals on Arizona State’s first 13 shots.

But Soulière blanked the Sun Devils in the second period and held Arizona State scoreless the rest of the way.

Though the young goalie did not have an optimal start to the game, he settled in nicely and demonstrated why he could be trusted to spell Autio from time to time in net.