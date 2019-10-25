Midway through the third period, Penn State left wing Connor McMenamin dropped to his knees deep in his own zone.

The puck came zipping right towards the freshman, eventually hitting him right below the waist.

The unconventional block proved to be the play of the game for the Nittany Lions, who found themselves trying to kill off Robert Morris’ 5-on-3 advantage with a one-goal lead late in the contest.

“He wasn’t letting that puck get to the net no matter what,” left wing Brandon Biro said. “We definitely feed off of that.”

For the newcomer McMenamin, the play sent a very clear statement about toughness to all the veterans on the team.

“That’s how you gain respect as a player,” Biro said. “That’s how you gain the trust of your coaches and teammates.”

Penn State used the momentum from the block to finish the penalty kill strong, not allowing the Colonials to tie the game. Robert Morris had some sort of man-advantage for well over two minutes but never found the equalizer.

“It’s a huge momentum shift for everyone,” Biro said about the block. “It gets everyone up on the bench, especially at a time of the game like that.”

The kill propelled the No. 12 Nittany Lions to the 2-1 victory on Friday night in an uncharacteristically low-scoring game. Overall, Penn State was a perfect 3-for-3 on the penalty kill and blocked a total of 13 shots

While the Nittany Lions had the lead prior to committing penalties in the contest’s waning moments, Guy Gadowsky believes the defensive stand was the difference maker in the matchup.

“It was the confidence-building point for us,” Gadowsky said. “That was probably the biggest part of the game for us.”

The kill was the highlight of a much-improved third period for Penn State. The Nittany Lions appeared out of sync in the first two periods, until things started to click following the second intermission.

“We finally started playing like ourselves,” Gadowsky said.

Despite only out-scoring Robert Morris 1-0 in the final 20 minutes, Gadowsky believes his team’s play can carry over into next week’s Big Ten opener against No. 6 Wisconsin. The Nittany Lions out-shot the Colonials 11-6 in the final frame, and goaltender Peyton Jones was suffocating in net.

“I think we can build off that third [period] offensively as well,” Gadowsky said. “[The] mentality in the third was really good.”