Penn State cruised past a perennially strong Minnesota team thanks to an onslaught of offense in the second period.

The Nittany Lions scored four in the frame, with Alex Limoges and Sam Sternshein each scoring twice as Penn State dominated in its 8-2 victory.

After a 9-0 shot advantage to open the game, the Nittany Lions were getting chances but nothing to show for them. Late in the period, Alex Limoges received a full-ice stretch pass, nearly leading to a breakaway goal, but was unable to beat goalie Jack LaFontaine.

The second period got off to a quick start for Penn State when Sterschein netted his fifth goal of the year from an Aarne Talvitie pass.

Less than one minute later, Wall scored his first collegiate goal and got the offense rolling.

The scoring didn’t stop there when Alex Limgoes scored his team’s third goal of the period in the first five minutes. Talvitie added one of his own midway through the period for the 4-0 lead.

Minnesota’s Jaxon Nelson responded for the fifth goal of the period, beating Peyton Jones blocker side for his own first collegiate goal.

Penn State got off to another great start in period three when Liam Folkes scored on a breakaway 27 seconds into the period from a lob pass by Evan Barratt. Limoges added another goal thanks to tic-tac-toe passing from limemates Folkes and Barratt for a 6-1 advantage.

Connor McMenamin scored his first NCAA - the third of the game between the two teams - but Minnesota’s Sampo Ranta scored seconds after an expired power play to make the game 7-2.

Sternshein added his second of the game for an 8-2 lead late in the third period, which would finish as the final score.

Minnesota looks weak

Minnesota has had an off past couple seasons, and typically Penn State has done well against them. This season, however, might be the largest gap in talent yet.

The Nittany Lions skated circles around a sluggish, sloppy Minnesota team with holey defense easily beaten by the speed of all four Nittany Lion lines.

The Golden Gophers will have to pick up their offensive production and find a way to beat Jones to steal a win tomorrow night.

Nate Sucese goal watch

Forward Nate Sucese came into tonight’s game tied for the all-time goal record, 54, with 2017 graduate Andrew Sturtz.

The senior currently leads the Big Ten in points with four goals and 11 assists for 15 points.

Sucese is also one point shy of being No. 2 on the all-time points list behind last year’s teammate Chase Berger.

Kevin Wall, Connor McMenamin get their first

A pair of Nittany Lions picked up the first goal of their careers, with Wall’s being crucial early in the game to get the momentum going for the Penn State offense.

McMenamin’s blue line slap shot was a statement insurance goal, signifying utter dominance and skill over the Golden Gopher defense.