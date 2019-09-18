As both the Penguins and Sabres traded great chances and great saves in overtime of Monday’s preseason game, the crowd sat on the edge of its seats, reacting every time the puck nearly crossed the goal line.

In that moment, it was easy to forget that it was a preseason exhibition game.

It was easy to forget that the Penguins dressed around four players that were recognizable to the casual fan.

Penn State hockey is exciting, but the NHL is on a different level, preseason or not.

Monday was the third installment of a preseason NHL game at Pegula Ice Arena, and this should be far from the last — this needs to happen every year.

Is Penn State fortunate to have an alumnus like Terry Pegula, current owner of the Sabres who also paid for Penn State’s arena? Of course it is. No other college has this opportunity.

This is why Penn State, a school with a relatively new Division I hockey program, has to take advantage of this.

It’s an opportunity to grow the sport even more than it already has been.

Penn State has hosted a preseason game in three of the last four years, with last year being the exception. There isn’t a confirmed reason as to why it didn’t happen, but the Sabres played a neutral site game apart of the NHL’s “Kraft Hockeyville”, so it’s realistic to think they didn’t want to play two neutral site games.

But the other three years, these games have essentially been an advertisement for Penn State hockey.

There were probably fans in the arena who were local Penguins fans, but maybe never made it to a Penn State game.

Getting them to come to Pegula Ice Arena, and giving them an experience like what Monday was, it may persuade them to come out to Penn State games over the course of the season.

You most likely had freshmen in the Roar Zone, where this was their first time at Pegula. It may convince them to buy season tickets this week.

The fact that the student season ticket sale hasn’t happened yet is probably intentional. It wouldn’t be surprising if they did this to use the NHL game to advertise for the sale.

Monday’s game shows that the NHL is extremely popular.

The crowd for the game will probably be larger than most early-season Penn State games.

On the surface level, it was an opportunity for local fans to see an NHL game, more than two hours away from the nearest NHL arena.

While the Penguins may have not dressed their superstars, the Sabres did. Fans got to witness the likes of Jack Eichel, Jeff Skinner and Rasmus Dahlin up close and personal.

And this experience isn’t just special for the fans.

It’s a unique experience for the players as well.

“College fans are crazy…” Sabres forward Dylan Cozens said. “I thought about going to college and this was a huge part of that, playing in front of fans like that all the time. It was an unreal atmosphere and a great facility.”

Penguins center Bryan Rust, who played in this game two years ago, recounts the memories of his time at Notre Dame

“It felt like I was back in college hockey, which was awesome,” Rust said. “Place was full, some of the students were getting a bit rowdy.”

Rust was pretty happy to see the crowd full with black and gold.

“It’s nice to see the central Pennsylvanians cheer for us and not the other side of the state,” Rust said.

It’s special for the players. It’s special for the fans. It’s special for the program.

Why not keep this going?