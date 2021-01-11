Times have been announced for Penn State's upcoming weekend series against Michigan State.

The teams will square off Friday at 6 p.m. and Saturday at 3 p.m. at Pegula Ice Arena.

🚨 GAME TIME ALERT 🚨Our home games this weekend against @MSU_Hockey will both be available for streaming on BTN+ with puck drop slated for 6:00 p.m. on FRIDAY and 3:00 p.m. on SATURDAY!!#WeAre #HockeyValley pic.twitter.com/idT05yxzNY — Penn State Men’s Hockey (@PennStateMHKY) January 11, 2021

Both games will be available to watch live on BTN+.

The Nittany Lions split their most recent series at Ohio State and are now 5-7 on the season.

