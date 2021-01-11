Big Ten Men's Ice Hockey Tournament Championship Game vs. Notre Dame, Coach Gadowsky
Coach Guy Gadowsky looks toward the play during the Big Ten Men’s Ice Hockey Championship against Notre Dame at Compton Family Ice Arena in South Bend, Ind. on Mar. 23, 2019. The No. 16 Fighting Irish defeated No. 17 Nittany Lions 3-2.

 Ken Minamoto

Times have been announced for Penn State's upcoming weekend series against Michigan State.

The teams will square off Friday at 6 p.m. and Saturday at 3 p.m. at Pegula Ice Arena.

Both games will be available to watch live on BTN+.

The Nittany Lions split their most recent series at Ohio State and are now 5-7 on the season.

