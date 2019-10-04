No. 13 Penn State announced its television schedule for this upcoming season Friday, including seven games able to be streamed nationally and three on local channels.

All games on the Big Ten Network and Fox Sports 1 can be streamed through the Fox Sports App. Games only shown on Fox Sports North will require a Big Ten Plus subscription to stream.

Notable games include Oct. 31 when No. 16 Wisconsin comes to town to open up conference play. This Thursday night game will feature two Big Ten powerhouses with dynamic offenses hoping to capture a conference title.

The team will also play at Michigan on Fox Sports 1 on Dec. 6. This will be Penn State’s only game on national television this year, meaning the most anticipation as well. Michigan is expected to have an off-year this season, but still expect a back-and-forth game from the two rivals.

Finally, Notre Dame should provide an offensively-explosive game when they visit Happy Valley on Jan. 31. Last season, the combined score between the two teams was 22-16 through five games, including a 9-1 beatdown by Penn State earlier in the season. This could have big conference implications, with the Nittany Lions and Fighting Irish ranked No. 1 and 2 in the Big Ten respectively.

The entire television schedule can be found here:

Oct. 31 vs. Wisconsin - 7 p.m. on BTN (Fox Sports App)

Nov. 1 vs. Wisconsin - 6 p.m. on BTN (Fox Sports App)

Nov. 15 at Minnesota - 8 p.m. on FSN+ (BTN-Plus)

Nov. 16 at Minnesota - 8 p.m. on FSN+ (BTN-Plus)

Dec. 6 at Michigan - 8:30 p.m. on FS1 (Fox Sports App)

Jan. 25 at Michigan State - 6 p.m. on BTN (Fox Sports App)

Jan. 31 vs. Notre Dame - 6 p.m. on BTN (Fox Sports App)

Feb. 15 at Wisconsin - 8 p.m. FSW (BTN-Plus)

Feb. 21 vs Minnesota - TBD on BTN (Fox Sports App)

Feb. 22 vs. Minnesota - 6:30 p.m. on BTN (Fox Sports App