It was to be expected that Alaska-Fairbanks would put up a better performance after a 7-0 defeat on Thursday.

What transpired on Friday probably took many by surprise though.

The Nanooks shut down Penn State’s potent offense en route to a 4-0 victory.

Early deficit

On Thursday, Penn State jumped out to a 4-0 lead 10 minutes in.

It’s safe to say Alaska’s start was much better.

Colton Young got the goal for the Nanooks just over a minute into the game. It was a play that shouldn’t have even happened.

The puck bounced three a handful of Penn State players before finding the stick of a wide open Young, who sniped it past goaltender Oskar Autio.

Five minute no-show

Down by two in the second period, Penn State had an opportunity to get back in the game.

Alaska’s Steven Jandric took a five-minute major for a hit to the head, and Penn State and its prolific offense had a glorious chance.

It did nothing with it.

The Nittany Lions couldn’t muster up any quality chances on the man advantage, and they entered the intermission wondering if they could even crack the scoreboard.

Overall on the night, Penn State was 0-4 on the power play.

Autio’s season debut

After Peyton Jones’ strong shutout on Thursday, it was Oskar Autio who got the start in net. That was predetermined before the series according to Guy Gadowsky.

It wasn’t a perfect night for his season debut, as he gave up four goals on 23 shots.

It’s hard to blame him for the performance, as the Penn State defense left him out to dry on multiple occasions.