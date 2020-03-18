Men's Hockey vs. Robert Morris, Biro (10)
The Buffalo Sabres announced Wednesday that they have agreed to a two-year, entry-level contract with Penn State forward Brandon Biro.

Biro recorded 25 points in 25 games played for the Nittany Lions this year. 

The senior finished his career with 41 goals and 75 assists.

Biro previously attended development camp with the Sabres in June of 2018.

"Brandon will bring a combination of skill, hockey sense and character to our organization," Sabres general manager Jason Botterill said in the press release. "We're confident that his four years at Penn State with [Guy] Gadowsky have prepared him well for the next phase of his development."

