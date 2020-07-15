The 2020 U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame Game at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn., has been moved from its original date of Oct. 17, 2020 to Oct. 30, 2021.

Penn State was originally set to play the North Dakota Fighting Hawks at the home of the NHL’s Nashville Predators, but amid the coronavirus pandemic the game has been pushed back a year.

The 2020 version of the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame Game will now be played between a new opponent taking Penn State’s place and the University of North Dakota on the Fighting Hawks’ home ice at Ralph Engelstad Arena in Grand Forks, N.D.

“We have been closely monitoring the situation with the COVID-19 pandemic and have tried to work through multiple scenarios, but after much consideration, we have made the decision to officially postpone the Nashville event and reschedule it,” said Jody Hodgson, the general manager at Ralph Engelstad Arena.

Tickets for the 2020 event will be honored for the rescheduled game between the Nittany Lions and the Fighting Hawks in 2021.

MORE HOCKEY COVERAGE