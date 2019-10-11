On Friday, Penn State will take the ice in its first meaningful contest since last March.

The Nittany Lions will open their 2019-20 campaign with a nonconference series against Sacred Heart at Pegula Ice Arena. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Friday and 4:30 p.m. on Saturday.

“Everybody’s [been] waiting for this for a long time,” forward Aarne Talvitie said. “Guys are looking forward to this, and it’s not a long season so you got to make the most out of it from every game.”

Penn State enters the 2019-20 campaign with an extra emphasis on improving defensive play. The Nittany Lions allowed 3.56 goals per game last season, which ranked 56th out of 60 Division I squads.

Penn State is coming off a 5-0 victory over Ottawa in last Sunday’s international exhibition contest. Despite the shutout, Guy Gadowsky believes one result doesn’t tell the entire story for the Nittany Lions’ blue line, which has been an emphasis at practice this week.

“The result that we had was a 5-0 win, but if you look at [it], there’s some huge defensive lapses that are covered up,” Gadowsky said. “I think we have to do a better job of not letting results mask performance, and that’s on the coaching staff.”

Penn State will try to implement its new defensive tactics against the Pioneers, who’ve already started their 2019-20 campaign. Sacred Heart tied UConn 3-3 on Saturday in its 2019-20 opener.

Junior forward Matt Tugnutt scored all three of Pioneers’ goals in their draw with the Huskies. Senior forward Jason Cotton recorded three assists in the matchup.

Sacred Heart also played an exhibition game against Simon Fraser on Sunday, wining 6-1. The series against the Nittany Lions will be the Pioneers’ first two contests away from home.

“We got to be ready no matter who’s coming,” Talvitie said. “No matter who’s coming we got to be ready to play and give 100 percent right away.”

Penn State is 4-0-0 all-time against Sacred Heart, with the last meeting between the two sides occurring in November 2015. The Nittany Lions have won all three matchups played in Happy Valley.

Peyton Jones will get the start in goal for Penn State on Friday after splitting time with Oskar Autio against the Gee-Gees. Jones is 1-1 all-time as a starting goaltender in season openers, with his only victory coming in November 2016 against No. 16 St. Lawrence.

“The boys are definitely excited to get the first two games under our belt,” forward Tyler Gratton said.