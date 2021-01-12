Even after Penn State rebounded from a lackluster start to the season, Guy Gadowsky thinks there is untapped potential within the hockey program.

The Nittany Lions started the season 0-5 but have since gone 5-2 in their last seven games, including a pair of series splits on the road at Michigan State and Ohio State to open up the new year.

Despite the improved play, Gadowsky said in his media availability Monday that he wants to see more from his team in different facets of the game.

“I don’t think we’re quite there yet,” Gadowsky said. “We’ve come a long way but we still have a ways to go.”

One marked area of improvement Gadowsky noticed has been the speed the team has been playing with.

For a squad that appeared hesitant at times on the offensive and defensive ends of the ice earlier in the season, Gadowsky thinks the Nittany Lions are now playing more as one.

“I think we’re playing a much faster game, both defensively and offensively now than we were at the start,” Gadowsky said. “I’m proud that we’ve actually developed.”

Gadowsky is satisfied with the progress Penn State has made in an otherwise difficult season.

Due to coronavirus protocols, the team has not spent nearly as much time interacting with one another both on and off the ice.

Instead of throwing in the towel after a poor start to the season, the Nittany Lions have developed as the season has progressed and teammates shared more ice time with one another.

“Our team has picked up quite drastically from where we were at the start of the year,” Gadowsky said.

Throughout the season, consistent areas of concern for Penn State have included its power play and penalty kill units, which rank fifth and seventh respectively in the seven-team Big Ten conference.

But in Saturday’s 5-2 victory over Ohio State, the Nittany Lions committed a season-high seven penalties.

For the third time in as many games, defenseman Clayton Phillips was called for an infraction. He’s now tied for the team lead with six penalties.

Gadowsky hopes sloppiness from players like Phillips isn’t indicative of a developing issue the Nittany Lions will need to work around.

“You’re not going to win in this league if you’re going to play on the penalty kill against these teams,” Gadowsky said. “I certainly hope that we take a positive step in that direction.”

To avoid recurring issues from materializing, Gadowsky and his team will continue to lean on senior leadership.

Gadowsky commended captain Alex Limoges, who not only leads the team in goals with seven strikes, but has led by example off the ice as well.

The head coach said it’s “not by accident” that Limoges can be such a dominating force during games and a guiding presence to the team in other ways.

“This is what he’s been doing here his entire career,” Gadowsky said about the senior’s time at Penn State. “He’s just an elite mind.”

Even with Limoges’ statistical accomplishments, Gadowsky is more impressed by how the Winchester, Virginia, native has conducted himself as a leader.

Gadowsky said this is the “hardest year” to be a captain for the Nittany Lions.

Despite a great start to his senior campaign, Gadowsky knows Limoges’ value extends past goals and assists in a year where guidance is of the utmost importance.

“What he’s done off the ice as a leader, I think, is far greater than what he’s done on the ice,” Gadowsky said.

Though the Nittany Lions will continue to battle adversity in the form of youth, coronavirus protocols, and on-ice problems like killing penalties and scoring on the power play, Gadowsky said there were several positives to take away from trips to East Lansing and Columbus.

While Gadowsky said Penn State has yet to dominate a game on offense, defense and special teams, he was pleased with Saturday’s win against Ohio State and how the Nittany Lions continue to trend upward as a program.

“I think it’s a good step in the right direction, but not often do you get a perfect game,” Gadowsky said. “That’s the challenge.”

