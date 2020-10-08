Big Ten hockey fans, players and coaches around the conference rejoiced this week, as the news broke that the conference would begin playing hockey as soon as Nov. 13.

On this week's edition of the Penn State Coaches Show, Guy Gadowsky shared his thoughts on the upcoming season, talking about the excitement from everyone now that the season is officially happening, and the challenges the squad will face.

With an official start date announced, Gadowsky said the news has given the team “a bit of a hop in their step."

"When you finally have something — a date to look forward to — and it's not just some random hope in the future, I think it really makes things real," Gadowsky said. "It gives everybody a little more sense of urgency."

Unsurprisingly the schedule is primarily a conference-only slate, featuring the other six in-conference teams, accounting for 24 games.

One of the most substantial challenges the Nittany Lions will face this season stems from the lack of fans that will be present at the home games on Penn State's schedule, where Gadowsky's squad usually excels.

“We have one of the best home records in all of NCAA hockey going back five or six years now and the Roar Zone is probably the biggest factor with that,” Gadowsky said. “The positive energy they create for us has been great to play under and I know it’s extremely motivating for our players. We don’t know what it’s like to play a game without such great support.”

Going along with the theme of unusual times, this year's hockey schedule has a unique element built into it as well.

New to this year is a deal with Arizona State that will have the Sun Devils facing off against each Big Ten school four times throughout the season.

Gadowsky expressed excitement about the prospects of Sun Devils effectively joining the Big Ten for the season, as their addition brings the size of the conference to an even eight teams, removing the need for any bye weekends.

It also doesn’t come along with a significant disparity in testing protocols that may be seen among non-Power 5 schools and other hockey conferences.

Not only does the team’s addition help out the Big Ten from a logistical standpoint, it also helps out the newly formed Sun Devils keep their program progressing forward.

“They’re a new program like we were. I remember programs being very generous and helpful to us to try and get us started and doing what they could to help us — so I think it’s the right thing for college hockey,” Gadowsky said. "It’s a win-win all around. I know that they try to play a lot of the best programs in the nation and they’re going to get that in the Big Ten."

The news also gave both the players and coaches some extra energy for practices and workouts, however, it will take some time to get a preparation plan together.

With the season fast approaching, Gadowsky talked about the lack of coaching time the players have been able to receive thus far.

Currently the NCAA has limited interactions between coaches and players to eight hours a week, which includes both strength training and practice time on the ice.

For the time being, the team has had to operate on a small group basis due to the limitations placed on sports by the coronavirus pandemic.

This lack of coaching presents a clear problem in an already limited preparation window before the season begins.

In years' past, the staff has been able to rely on voluntary workouts hosted by captains to instill key team values in younger players, allowing the coaches to then focus on the more minute aspects of the game during practice.

Obviously this is not the reality that the team faces this year.

“What we want to get through first is just to shore down the basic habits and the identity of the team, a lot of that was done in the past through the captains that really understood what Penn State hockey is all about," Gadowsky said. "Because we don’t have that aspect of it, that’s going to be our first point."

MORE SPORTS COVERAGE