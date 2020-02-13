This weekend, Penn State will play its final Big Ten regular season road games against the same team it opened conference play with back in October.

The Nittany Lions will travel to Wisconsin for their penultimate two-game series of the 2019-20 campaign. The two sides will face off on Friday and Saturday night, with both contests starting at 8 p.m.

Penn State took down the then-No. 7 Badgers on Oct. 31 and Nov. 1 at Pegula Ice Arena, winning 6-1 and 4-2. The Nittany Lions found massive success on the power play, allowing them to rack up a total of 10 goals in the series.

“We know we’re going to get a different team than our first weekend,” freshman Connor MacEachern said about Wisconsin. “I think they’re going to get a different team than what they expect too  we’ve certainly grown a lot as the season’s gone on.”

The matchup in the fall set the ton e for the regular season for both sides, as Penn State now finds itself alone atop the Big Ten. On the other hand, the Badgers have collapsed from their top-10 national ranking, and now find themselves in the conference’s basement.

“We’ve learned a lot, and I think we’ve become a way better team,” MacEachern said.

“They should be expecting big things because that’s what we’re going to bring.”

Wisconsin currently has 17 Big Ten points, 10 points behind sixth-place Michigan. The Badgers are No. 37 in the PairWise Rankings, far from the NCAA Tournament picture.

However, Guy Gadowsky believes his team won’t underestimate Wisconsin.

“I hope that we don’t have to address that, because there’s not a team in this league that’s not excellent,” Gadowsky said. “There are seven excellent teams in this league, and they’re one of them.”

On the other side, the Nittany Lions are coming off a 1-0-1 weekend against Ohio State in which they took sole possession of first place in the conference. Penn State exploded for six goals in the series finale, winning 6-3.

“They are a good team, and obviously their struggling but that doesn’t mean it’s going to be an easy weekend,” sophomore Paul DeNaples said about the Badgers. “We need to stick to what worked for us [last] Saturday night.”

Wisconsin is 1-5 in its last six, and was most recently swept at the hands of Michigan. Despite the struggles, the Badgers rank second in the Big Ten in total goals scored with 85.

“We know Wisconsin likes to score as well, they have a couple really good young players, so I think we need to be ready for that,” MacEachern said. “At the end of the day, we know we can come out on top, so we’re going to do everything we can do to prepare for that [and] get ready.”