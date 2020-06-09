After becoming a Division I program just eight years ago, Penn State has already proved itself as a contender on the national stage.

Under Guy Gadowsky many players have achieved success and have gone on to represent the young program with professional careers.

Below is the best all-time lineup in the history of the Nittany Lions program.

Nate Sucese, Forward

Graduating as Penn State’s all-time leader in points and goals, with 140 and 61 respectively, and ranking second in all-time assists with 79, Sucese deserves a place on the list.

Sucese was named a CCM/AHCA second team All-American and a first team All-Big Ten after his senior season.

Also during his final season with the Nittany Lions, Sucese led the Big Ten with 38 points, a career high, during a season that was shortened due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Sucese will start his professional career with the Arizona Coyotes organization next season.

Evan Barratt, Forward

Barratt ended his Penn State career with 95 points in 98 career games played, which is ninth on the Nittany Lions' all-time scoring list.

Named to the All-Big Ten second team following the 2019-20 season, Barratt had a successful final season with the Nittany Lions, scoring a team best 12 goals and ranking third in the Big Ten with 34 points.

During his sophomore season, Barratt totaled 1.34 points per game, ranking fourth in the nation and set a single-season record for the Nittany Lions.

Barratt became known for his ability to make show stopping plays and will start his professional career with the Chicago Blackhawks next season.

Andrew Sturtz, Forward

Sturtz led the Nittany Lions in his final season with a team best 40 points, including 26 assists.

In his freshman and sophomore years with the program, Sturtz led the team in goals.

Sturtz was a lead producer for Penn State during his time with the Nittany Lions before leaving to play with the Ottawa Senators organization.

Sturtz is currently a member of the Montreal Canadiens organization and plays for their ECHL team, the Maine Mariners.

Cole Hults, Defenseman

Hults ranks first in all-time points for a defenseman at Penn State with 78 and second in career goals with 17.

Hults didn’t miss a single game in his career, playing in 111 consecutive games.

Hults was the first Nittany Lion in program history to be named Big Ten Player of the Year.

He also received Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year honors for his efforts this past season.

Hults will be playing with the Los Angeles Kings organization next year.

Trevor Hamilton, Defenseman

Hamilton, the 2017-2018 Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year and first team All-Big Ten honoree, set a Penn State record his senior season with 23 assists in a single season for a defenseman and a program record with 109 blocked shots in a single season.

He also led all Big Ten defensemen during his senior season with 29 points.

Even though he only spent two seasons with the Nittany Lions before playing with the Detroit Red Wings organization, Hamilton left a decorated legacy at Penn State.

Hamilton played with the EBEL’s Graz 99ers last season and will look to return to the United States for this upcoming season.

Peyton Jones, Goalie

Jones ranks first all-time in goaltending for Penn State, with 76 victories, 3,685 saves and an overall save percentage of .907.

He has 42 Big Ten career victories, a conference record and was in-between the pipes all four years he spent in Happy Valley.

Jones will be starting his professional career in the AHL with the Colorado Eagles of the Colorado Avalanche organization.