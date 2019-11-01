Midway through the third period Penn State right wing Sam Sternschein found himself uncovered with the game on his stick.

The junior took full advantage, blazing down the left side ice and firing a wrist shot past Wisconsin goaltender Daniel Lebedeff for the game-winning goal. The Nittany Lions would add an empty net goal and hang on for the 4-2 win, completing the sweep of the Badgers.

Wisconsin got on the board first as left wing Jack Gorniak found his way through some traffic in front of the net and sent the puck past Penn State goaltender Peyton Jones. Right wing Ryder Donovan set the goal up nicely with an assist that threaded the Nittany Lions defense.

Penn State responded in the second period with some graceful passing. On the power play, center Nikita Pavlychev found left wing Brandon Biro open to the right of the net, and the captain sent a screaming shot into the uncovered, near side of the goal.

Later in the second, a weird karam off the boards turned into a costly turnover for the Badgers. With the unpossessed puck hovering out in front of Wisconsin’s net, left wing Alex Limoges came swooping in right in front of the goal.

With Lebedeff way out of position, Limoges blasted the puck into the uncovered net to give the Nittany Lions the 2-1 lead. The net was quickly dislodged by a sliding Wisconsin player, but the goal counted.

Wisconsin responded a few minutes later with a goal from Wyatt Kalynuk from between hash marks to tie the contest. However, the Badgers were unable to create many scoring opportunities in the third period.

Nate Sucese found the empty net late in the third, silencing any chance of a comeback.

Clean hockey

After Thursday night’s rough and tumble contest in which the two sides combined for 24 penalties, the matchup on Friday was much cleaner. Each team committed a combined nine penalties, all of which were minors.

There were quite a few substantial stretches of uninterrupted hockey in all three periods, as both squads showed their skating and puck-moving abilities. The few stoppages coincided with fewer shots and goals than Thursday night’s affair.

Jones remains strong

Jones followed up a stellar Thursday-night performance in which he stopped 38 of 39 shots with another solid showing on Friday night. The senior was put in some tough spots, but flashed the glove to keep Wisconsin off the scoreboard in most situations.

Jones stopped 24 of 26 shots in the contest. He played especially well in the final period, stopping all 10 of the Badgers’ shots.

DeNaples’ defense

Penn State defenseman Paul DeNaples put his body on the line near the end of the second period. The hallmark of an all-around great performance, the sophomore blocked a hard Badgers’ shot with his leg, sending him down to the ice.

DeNaples hobbled up to his skates and proceed to block another Wisconsin shot on the same attack, keeping the puck away from the crease. As the rock-solid defender made his way to the bench, Pegula Ice Arena erupted with a standing ovation in response to the selfless plays.