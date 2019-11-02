Sam Sternschein is the epitome of an “under the radar” type player.

In his moment of the season, Sternschein hustled down the ice, outskating freshman phenom Cole Caufield, before releasing a fiery shot past Daniel Lebedeff.

He raised his arms in celebration before sliding across the ice on one knee, inciting infectious joy from the Penn State bench.

“He just wanted to give us a hug,” Nikita Pavlychev said.

Sternschein often plays an emotional style of game. His emotions are often an indicator of the game he’s going to have. Today, it took a little extra time to get in the zone.

“I just didn't think I was having the greatest game,” Sternschein said. “I got a bounce going my way and I was just really fired up to score that goal and put us in the lead.”

This weekend, the forward had two goals and an assist to cap off a sweep of the No. 7 Badgers. The second goal came in clutch fashion, becoming the tiebreaker and ultimate game-winner in a tightly contested contest between two Big Ten powerhouses.

“It’s definitely a confidence booster,” Sternschein said. “I’ve played with [Pavlychev] for the past three years. Our line knew that by playing our game, the pucks going in the net."

Through 69 career games played with Penn State, Sternschein has just 16 goals and 15 assists. While those aren't huge numbers for a player in his third year, Guy Gadowsky is confident that Sternschein’s summer at New York Islanders development camp did him wonders.

“We’re really happy for him,” Gadowsky said. “He had a great experience that should have given him a lot of confidence at the Islanders camp.”

Sternschein is off to the hottest start of his career, already earning three points in five games.

“He's a kid that can always score,” Gadowsky said. “He's always scored, and the reason the coaching staff is really happy for him is that he’s had to work - play without the puck - and he works hard.”

The New York-native dominated the development camp on Long Island this summer, at one point putting up four goals in one scrimmage.

While Sternschein doesn’t always come across as the flashiest player on the ice, he has nimble hands and quick feet. He’s been relatively quiet throughout the start of this season, but perhaps this is an early season turning point.

“It’s nice to see when he’s doing well and conscious of it, that he gets rewarded like he did tonight,” Gadowsky said.

Even on what Sternschein thought was an off-night, he persevered, possibly raising his confidence permanently moving forward.