A new class of athletes means new numbers.

Throughout the past week, Penn State has been announcing what numbers its incoming class of players will don in 2021.

The Nittany Lions have a nine man class in 2021, and many will have big shoes to fill following a historic senior class graduating and Evan Barratt and Cole Hults heading to the NHL.

Here are all the new numbers and new faces for Penn State next season.

Christian Berger – 5

One Berger leaves Pegula and another arrives.

Christian Berger will be wearing the No. 5 sweater this coming season.

The number was last worn by Kevin Kerr in the 2018-2019 season.

Berger, former Penn State forward Chase Berger’s brother, played with USHL’s Omaha Lancers last season.

The defenseman put up 22 points, five goals and 17 assists, in 44 games.

Jimmy Dowd – 6

The freshman defenseman will don the No. 6, last worn by James Gobetz who graduated in May 2020.

Jimmy Dowd, whose father Jim Dowd played in the NHL for 17 seasons, played for the USHL’s Chicago Steel last season, and was an assistant captain.

He put up 26 points in 48 games on four goals and 22 assists.

Christian Sarlo – 10

The forward’s number was worn by former captain Brandon Biro last season.

Christian Sarlo played last season for the USHL’s Lincoln Stars and was named an assistant captain.

Sarlo put up 44 points in 46 games, with 21 goals and 23 assists.

Chase McLane – 11

Chase McLane will be wearing Max Sauvé’s former number, as Sauvé is switching to No. 14 this season.

The forward played for USHL’s Tri-City Storm last season, putting up 16 points in 18 games played, with five goals and 11 assists.

Xander Lamppa – 13

The forward will don recently graduated centre Nikita Pavlychev’s former number.

Xander Lamppa played for the USHL’s Waterloo Black Hawks last season, putting up 45 points on 15 goals and 30 assists in 49 games.

Tim Doherty – 17

The graduate student will be reprising the number he wore while he played for the University of Maine.

Tim Doherty put up 37 points with 14 goals and 23 assists, in 34 games played during his senior season with the Black Bears.

He also was named an assistant captain during his final season.

Tyler Parquette – 23

The forward will be wearing recently graduated Blake Gober’s number.

Tyler Parquette played for the USHL’s Green Bay Gamblers last season, and put up 23 points in 46 games on 11 goals and 12 assists.

Jared Westcott – 25

Jared Westcott will be wearing Denis Smirnov’s former number.

The former assistant captain for the USHL’s Sioux Falls Stampede last season put up 34 points with 16 goals and 18 assists in 44 games.

Liam Soulière – 31

The incoming goaltender will don Peyton Jones’ former number.

The 21 year old goaltended for the BCHL’s Victoria Grizzlies last season with a .917 save percentage. Soulière was in between the pipes for 15 games last season.

