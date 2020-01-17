Penn State dropped its first conference game of the new year in disappointing fashion.

The Nittany Lions (16-7-0, 8-5-0-0 Big Ten) got tossed around by a struggling Michigan team (10-11-2, 5-7-1-0 Big Ten) at home, losing by a final of 6-0.

It was clear from the opening puck drop that this would be a gritty, physical game. Both goaltenders played lights out for the majority of the opening frame. Nittany Lions netminder Peyton Jones made several key saves to keep his team out of a deficit.

Penn State looked scared on the puck in contrast to Michigan’s aggressive style of play that knocked the Nittany Lions off just about every puck in their possession.

They had a hard time establishing themselves in front of goalie Strauss Mann, who allowed minimal rebounds to the Penn State forwards hungry for a score.

Jones was able to keep Penn State in the game until Michigan’s Jake Slaker beat Jones short-side on a partial breakaway to put the Wolverines up one at the end of the first period. Penn State was outshot 19-11 at the end of the period.

After squandering a nearly full power play at the beginning of the period, Jones played the puck near the middle of the zone with two Michigan forwards coming in hot.

Will Lockwood stripped Jones of the puck behind the net and easily tucked in the open cage but after a Penn State challenge review, Lockwood was found to have left the bench too early and the goal was overturned.

After some more back and forth play, Nick Pastujov blasted a shot from the slot right over the shoulder of Jones to extend Michigan’s lead to two.

The third period included four Michigan goals just minutes apart to put the Wolverines up 6-0.

Nikita Pavlychev appeared to throw a punch at a Michigan player deep into the third period. He was ejected from the game and received a five-minute major penalty.

Michigan held on to the shutout after a late Penn State power play chance to seal the victory.

Sloppy play

In the sloppiest game they’ve played at Pegula this year, the Nittany Lions looked incredibly off-sync.

The passing wasn’t the same crisp tape-to-tape passes we’ve seen and dumps into the offensive zone were poor and didn’t reach their intended targets.

Penn State also had a difficult time knocking the Wolverines off the puck and spent the majority of the game in their own defensive zone. It consistently appears like Michigan was on a man-advantage even though the play was at even strength.

Losing puck battles

Michigan appeared much tougher than the Nittany Lions as they controlled much of the game in front of the Penn State defense.

The Wolverines were able to hold their ground and keep the puck in their possession for what seemed like a majority of the contest.