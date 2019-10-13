Sacred Heart’s four-goal third period nearly propelled its team to a shocking upset, but that’s where a calm bench and an experienced coach can make or break games.

With a full 3:42 left in the game, nothing was guaranteed for Penn State, which was clinging to a one-goal lead. Remove what was thought to be an insurance goal from Mason Snell, and the game is tied.

The Nittany Lions probably weren’t expecting a comeback leading 4-0 after two frames, but they battled the adversity and ultimately came out of the game with a victory.

Following yesterday’s game, Guy Gadowsky shared Nate Sucese’s mentality towards heading into the second game of a back-to-back series.

“When you have the unique aspect of playing the same team twice in a weekend, you always have to be better,” Gadowsky said. “There’s never a scenario where you don’t have to be as good . . . those words are Nate’s, not mine.”

For the first two periods, the team did exactly that, including Sucese himself who had a goal and two assists. But after the team fell into a lull, it had to step back and realize it was the better team and it could handle the pressure.

“I think we’ve struggled with this a little while now,” Gadowsky said, “whether it’s going into a third period when we have a lead, or at times last year -- when we played really well on Friday going into Saturday -- there’s something about us that when we perceive that things are going well, that's when we really get knocked as a reminder that they’re not.”

The Nittany Lions are no strangers to quick shifts in momentum. The Big Ten is notorious for wild, high-scoring games with rapid changes in flow. It’s part of what makes the conference so exciting, with teams just holding on to one-goal leads as time ticks down.

So when a team finds itself in a tight game against an opponent it knows it can beat, something has to change.

“Our mentality was just get back to our game and play Penn State hockey and kind of put those two behind us,” forward Nate Sucese said. “It was a minute lapse there but I think it was important for us to just clear our head and play the last four minutes with pace and play our style of game.”

The Pioneers scored their first pair were score one minute and eight seconds apart, and the second pair was scored just six seconds apart. Two miniature mental lapses really were all it took for Sacred Heart to find itself back in this game.

“When things aren’t going well we kind of take chances offensively . . . I think it’s just the mindset, making sure we’re playing the right way,” captain Brandon Biro said. “They didn’t have the prettiest goals, they were just a gritty, hard-working team. I think we could definitely learn from that.”

When you have a team’s number, they’re going to want to beat you. It’s simple, in the words of Nate Sucese: you have to be better.