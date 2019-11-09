Penn State had no problem finding twine in game two of its series with Michigan State.

The Nittany Lions avoided the sweep thanks to strong play from the offense, putting up 14 combined points in the 6-4 win.

The first half of the opening period looked similar to a repeat of last night’s game, with Lethemon stopping chance after chance. Finally, Nikita Pavlychev opened the floodgates after pounding home a loose puck on the doorstep to take a 1-0 lead.

Several minutes later, Evan Barratt scored a difficult goal by chipping the puck up from below the goal line and batting it out of the air to beat the Spartan goalie.

Penn State took seven penalties, which is a change of pace from taking none last night. The penalty kill went 5-for-7, allowing two in the second period.

Early in the second period, Michigan State nailed a tic-tac-toe formation, firing a shot past Peyton Jones with ease. Clayton Phillips would get the goal back a minute later with a floater from the blue line. His teammates embraced him after scoring his first goal as a Nittany Lion.

Both Alex Limoges and Sam Sternschein would add one apiece to extend the score to 5-1, but a beautiful late-period goal from Patrick Khodorenko closed the gap a score. The Michigan State defenseman displayed his hands, dangling the Penn State defender before tucking it past Jones’ leg pad.

Dennis Cesena would add one for the Spartans, and Khodorenko added another with one minute remaining, but a Denis Smirnov empty-net goal sealed the game for the Nittany Lions.

Points all around

Ten different Nittany Lions had at least a point in tonight’s contest, and four of them recorded a multi-point game.

Phillips and Barratt both had a goal and an assist, while Aarne Talvitie and Liam Folkes accounted for two assists each.

The offense was buzzing, moving laterally and getting Lethemon to move post-to-post. Sternschein found an opening when the goaltender wasn’t able to hug the post quick enough.

Tale of two games

Penn State made Lethemon look human again, beating him five times on 29 shots. He stopped all 48 shots Penn State fired at him last night.

While the Nittany Lions didn’t exactly play a different type of game, they caught the senior goalie on two different ends of the spectrum in consecutive nights.

Even though the offensive production slightly dipped, the quality of chances and the movement and passing among the forwards and defense forced Lethemon to move more, creating more open-net opportunities and passing options.

Passing the puck

The passing showcased by both teams was crisp and rapid.

The game featured several tic-tac-toe goals and back door passes that the goalies had no chance of reacting to.

Barratt took a shot that was headed at Limoges, which he redirected into the net.

Additionally, Talvitie was able to find a cutting Sternschein and set up him up perfectly to snap the puck home in one stride.