Evan Barratt is officially going pro.

The junior forward will forgo his senior season, signing a three-year entry-level contract with the Chicago Blackhawks. The contract has an average annual value of $870,000.

Barratt was selected in the third round in the 2017 draft by the Blackhawks.

The Pennsylvania native was fourth in the Big Ten in points this season with 43.

Barratt is the fourth Nittany Lion to sign a professional contract this offseason, and the first underclassmen to do so.