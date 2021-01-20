Back when Penn State took the ice at the Kohl Center in November, the Nittany Lions were in the midst of a horrific start to the season.

They lost both games against Wisconsin that weekend, with neither contest being particularly close.

Penn State was outscored 13-6 during the series, and Cole Caufield torched Guy Gadowsky’s squad for four goals between the two games, including a hat trick in the second.

But since then, Penn State has drastically flipped the script of its season.

Currently riding a three game winning-streak, the team is 7-3 since the Wisconsin series.

Despite Penn State’s record improving, Gadowsky said the team has looked to achieve the same benchmarks going into each series.

“Our objectives stay the same in what we want to accomplish,” Gadowsky said. “The objectives are very well known within our team.”

Whether the objectives are the same or not, Penn State cannot put up the same porous defensive performance it did in late November if it aspires to beat the Badgers, who currently sit second in the Big Ten standings eight points back of Minnesota.

One area Penn State needs to find an answer for come puck drop is the aforementioned Caufield.

A Hobey Baker nominee last year, Caufield and linemate Linus Weissbach are tied for sixth in the entire country and first in the Big Ten in points with 17 each through the first 14 games.

However, stopping players of that caliber is more of a team task, according to Gadowsky.

“We approach it by committee,” Gadowsky said. “I mean this is a team game. It’s not just one guy or one line.”

Graduate transfer Tim Doherty also sees stopping Caufield and the rest of their top players as more of a team challenge as opposed to an individual player’s assignment.

Doherty feels the key to slowing down the Badger offense is to avoid turnovers since Wisconsin has the talent to turn turnovers into goals.

“We gotta make sure we’re winning the blue line in terms of getting the puck out of our zone and not turning it over high,” Doherty said. “As long as we play strong and win all the little battles we’ll be just fine.”

While Wisconsin has loads of talent on the offensive side of the puck, Penn State’s roster isn’t too shabby itself.

One star shining particularly bright as of late is sophomore forward Kevin Wall.

After scoring a goal in each of the team’s first three games this season, Wall went on an eight-game stretch in which he did not find the back of the net once, despite taking 41 shots over those games.

In the last three games, though, Wall has found his goal-scoring stride again, lighting the lamp three times including twice against Ohio State.

In total, the Carolina Hurricanes’ prospect has six points in his last four games, and feels he just needs to be himself to stay hot.

“I think just keep doing what I’ve been doing,” Wall said. “Just don’t try to do too many crazy things — keep it simple.”

Gadowsky noted that Penn State is a very different team than it was when it rolled into Madison, Wisconsin, a few months ago.

One of the biggest positives is the improvement from junior netminder Oskar Autio.

Autio struggled mightily against the Badgers in his only game against them this year, surrendering six goals and making only 14 saves.

However, Autio has been one of the main reasons Penn State has turned its season around, even playing well enough against Michigan State three series ago to take home Big Ten Third Star of the Week.

He followed that performance up with two decent games in the Nittany Lions’ split against the Buckeyes and two more solid games in their sweep over the Spartans.

Having Autio continue to play well will be a big key for Penn State this weekend, as the team has proven it can score with the best teams in the league.

But Wisconsin could be even better.

Currently with 49 goals on the season, the Badgers are second in the conference in scoring, six goals ahead of Penn State.

There is also a logjam in the standings from two all the way down to seven, as all six teams are separated by only seven points.

The Nittany Lions currently reside in the No. 5 spot, five points back of the Badgers who are at No. 2.

However, a regulation sweep of the Badgers would see Penn State leapfrog them in the conference standings.

Regardless of how talented Wisconsin is, though, Gadowsky knows just how difficult it is to win in the Big Ten and will make sure his team is focusing on what is most important when the Badgers come to Pegula Ice Arena.

“You beat any team in this league, man, you should feel good about yourself,” Gadowsky said. “That being said, our play right now is the most important thing.”