Before winter break, Connor McMenamin had been an important factor of the bottom-six, but he hadn’t made an impact on the scoresheet.

He has since gotten rewarded for his efforts, especially at critical times.

The freshman has been credited with the game-winning goals in three of the past four Penn State wins, highlighted by his overtime winner at Michigan State on Saturday.

He’s not an offensive force, only scoring four goals over the course of the season.

But since coming back from winter break, he is being rewarded for his efforts away from the scoresheet.

“It seems like the hockey gods do shine on players like that,” Guy Gadowsky said. “He’s a gritty guy who plays on the defensive side of the puck, who doesn’t cheat the game, who absolutely plays for the team. It seems like guys like that score big goals.”

The Collegeville, Pennsylvania, native took some time to transition to the college game, but after the break, he’s picked it up.

“My first half was just an adjustment period, and I think from there I go home for break and I come back and you know what you’re facing,” McMenamin said. “I think the second half of the season, [I’m] taking it game by game, just keeping my confidence and consistency.”

While he has scored some big goals over the past few weeks, some puck luck has played a part of it.

His goal against the Spartans happened after a shot from Hults was blocked, and he was right there to take advantage.

“Luckily it found me in the slot. Could’ve been anyone there,” McMenamin said. “[Sucese] made a good play on the wall to get it to Hults, and luckily I just went to the net and found it right there. It was a big win for our team.”

His other two game winners came in the Niagara series earlier this month, and even though he’s come up big in important situations, it’s not something that he’s actively hoping for.

“It’s just a weird coincidence,” McMenamin said. “I don’t go out there to try and score game winners.”

Even though scoring the big goals isn’t high up on his list of priorities, his work away from the puck is making it possible.

“I just try and put myself in the right spots at the right time, and the second half I’ve gotten some bounces go my way,” McMenamin said. “I’m just trying to keep that going.”

His consistency away from the puck is what made Penn State want to McMenamin in, and so far the team is getting exactly what it wanted.

“He’s always been extremely reliable. That’s been his reputation for a lot of years prior to coming to Penn State. Yet he has a knack for scoring goals,” Gadowsky said. “Last year he was a captain, he was used on the penalty kill, 5-on-3, and he scored a lot of goals, and that’s what drew us to him.”

As the Nittany Lions head down the home stretch, there will be plenty of times that they will need a big goal.

Gadowsky won’t be surprised if it’s McMenamin getting it done.

“He’s a guy that could make a habit of that,” Gadowsky said.