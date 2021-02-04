Freshman year was hardly an easy one for Penn State’s Kevin Wall.

The Penfield, New York, native recorded two goals and five assists in 26 games for the Nittany Lions during the 2019-20 season.

His seven points were good for 16th on the team, but perhaps his biggest contribution to the blue and white was a game-winning goal against Minnesota that won Penn State the Big Ten regular season title.

But fast forward to Wall’s sophomore campaign, and he’s tied for the team lead in points with senior captain Alex Limoges at 16.

While Wall’s improvements may seem monumental to those outside the program, Guy Gadowsky fully expected a giant leap from year one to two.

“We weren’t surprised,” Gadowsky said. “I can tell you that no one was surprised because of the improvements that he made from the start of last year to the end.”

The improvements Gadowsky is referencing pertain to Wall’s fitness and all around health. Wall worked with a nutritionist back home in upstate New York last summer and has found more free time to study the team’s playbook.

Although he worked out at a gym near his home called Next Level Strength and Conditioning during the summer, Wall thinks focusing on his diet has been just as influential to improving his game.

“I think that has definitely helped a ton,” Wall said.

Senior teammate and fellow forward Adam Pilewicz has noticed a change in Wall’s performance. Not only does he think Wall looks healthier, but Pilewicz also thinks he looks mentally stronger.

With the physical and psychological aspects of his game working in unison, Wall has become a wholly different player in his second season with the blue and white.

“I believe [Wall’s] in a lot better shape, and I think he would say the same,” Pilewicz said. “His confidence is through the roof right now.”

Gadowsky agreed that it’s clear Wall made conscious decisions, like utilizing a nutritionist over the summer, that have paid off. The head coach thinks Wall was cognizant of his actions away from the ice to improve his speed on the rink.

“He prepared both his body and his mind to play a much faster game, and boy, it shows,” Gadowsky said. “His whole 200-foot game has improved. I love the fact that he’s getting rewarded for it.”

For a player that has seldom seen ice time during his four years, Pilewicz knows how difficult it can be to succeed in the Big Ten. Prior to coming to Penn State, Wall honed his talents in the British Columbia Hockey League for the Chilliwack Chiefs.

He recorded 31 goals and 33 assists in the Chiefs’ 2018-19 season, both of which were second on the team.

Still, many incoming freshmen struggle upon arrival in Division I hockey, let alone Big Ten play. Wall was no different, and Pilewicz was aware of his teammate’s first-year frustrations.

“Last year he had a tough start to the year, wasn’t exactly scoring,” Pilewicz said. “Sometimes it takes you a year to learn from the guys above you and learn what you need to do to take yourself to the next level.

“This is a hard league.”

After the 2019-20 Penn State season was cut short due to the coronavirus pandemic, Wall said he took a couple months off. But when Next Level Strength and Conditioning opened back up, he was training four days a week and skating for the remaining three.

Upon arriving back at campus with another summer of training under his belt, Gadowsky said Wall looked ready to compete “right from the start.” Though Wall didn’t see the immediate results during his freshman campaign, he’s reaping the fruits of his labor — and Gadowsky couldn’t be prouder.

“You have to love his path because he’s a guy that had a lot of success at the junior level, and came in and didn’t see the success right away at the college level,” Gadowsky said. “Honestly, he’s a poster child with how you deal with a transition, you know, for a freshman making a transition where things don’t just come right away.

“I know he’s handled it as well as you can.”

Though hard work and perseverance pushed Wall to marked improvement in his second year in Happy Valley, he has a few regrets from his freshman season — namely not asking the upperclassmen enough questions.

While only a sophomore, Wall has taken on a greater leadership role as he has become more familiar with the program. In as strange of a season as the 2020-21 one has been, Wall and a few of his teammates wanted to ease the transition process for incoming freshmen.

Wall wanted first year players to feel more comfortable with upperclassmen and team leaders, and he hopes he’s helped create a more welcoming environment.

“A couple of us this year, we took the initiative of starting out with that and telling the freshman ‘Hey, if you have a question, don’t be afraid to come to talk to us,’” Wall said.

Two of Penn State’s key contributors this year, defenseman Jimmy Dowd Jr. and forward Chrstian Sarlo, are both freshmen. The young duo has combined for 15 points in 18 games, while current sophomore Connor McMenamin led all freshmen in scoring last season with 12 points.

Since the Nittany Lions lost six of their top seven goal scorers from last season, it was clear coming into the 2020-21 campaign that some new players to the program would need to step up.

After a troublesome first year with the program, Wall hopes he and his teammates’ openness has created an environment that welcomes positivity and growth.

“Just being there for them and letting them know that you’re going to have their back and you can help them and anything that they need help with is just big,” Wall said. “It makes you feel really comfortable and makes you fit into the room a lot.”

With success in the stat sheet, improvement in all facets of his game, and leadership becoming a key component of his role with the team, Wall has taken a quantum leap as a hockey player during the 2020-21 campaign.

After fighting through the adversity countless freshmen face, Gadowsky couldn’t be more pleased with where one of the team’s best marksmen is today.

“He’s just great,” Gadowsky said. “Boy, it’s really nice to see guys like that come out the other side, and boy, has he ever.”