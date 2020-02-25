As a toddler, Mason Snell hated lions.

His father, Chris Snell, was concluding his professional hockey career in the Deutsche Eishockey Liga – a top league in Germany. Chris played five of his six seasons in the DEL with the Frankfurt Lions, playing with the club from 1997 to 2000 and again from 2001 to 2003.

As a young child, Mason would spend the hockey season in Germany with Chris and his mother, Dayne Snell. However, when Mason and Dayne went to see Chris play, it wasn’t always a pleasant experience when the mascot was in the building.

“He was absolutely petrified of him. Most kids were,” Chris said. “[One time], he scrambled up three or four rows from my wife’s hands to get away from the lion.”

Having a dad who played professional hockey led Mason to the sport that he now plays at Penn State, showing he outgrew his fear of felines.

Before his stint in the DEL, Chris played the majority of his career in the American Hockey League and the now-defunct International Hockey League from 1991 to 1997. However, he did get his chance in the NHL, playing for the Toronto Maple Leafs in 1993-94 and with the Los Angeles Kings the following campaign.

While Mason, who was born in 2000, doesn’t recall watching Chris play, his father still had a big influence on him playing hockey. During Chris’ final seasons in the DEL, Mason used to sit in the dressing room and throw balls of tape around.

“I guess I wanted to play hockey since I was just a little kid, too,” Mason said. “I love the game now, so I’m happy I got into it back then.”

While Mason began playing hockey at a young age, he had a passion for all sorts of sports. The Ontario, Canada native also played soccer, basketball, t-ball, volleyball, lacrosse and karate, among others.

Chris served as his hockey coach when he was seven and eight years old. As a former pro, Chris instilled Mason with advice he learned during his time in the professional ranks, including two crucial principles.

“Be the best player you can be,” Chris said. “To be the best person you can be is also important.”

After working his way through the youth and junior ranks, Mason committed to play hockey at Penn State for the Nittany Lions.

“This is the first school I visited [and] I fell in love with it since I got here,” Mason said. “It wasn’t too hard of a decision.”

As a kid and now at Penn State, Mason is always reminded by his father to “push the play.” However, Mason’s relationship with his father, who is now an amateur scout with the NHL’s Winnipeg Jets, goes way beyond what happens on the ice.

There is one particular piece of advice engrained in Mason by his father and grandfather that sticks with him every day.

“If you’re not going to put 100 percent into something, then don’t even bother doing it,” Mason said. “I want to put 100 percent into hockey, school — everything that’s important to me — and that’s how I live.”

As a freshman, Snell appeared in 26 regular season contests for the Nittany Lions, recording two goals and three assists. The defenseman has become a familiar face within Penn State’s lineup and its core group of up-and-coming freshmen.

“He’s always had a pretty unique knack of moving pucks out of his defensive zone,” Guy Gadowsky said. “His biggest asset is his ability to make plays out of the defensive zone, which he’s always done pretty well.”

Mason’s two goals were both game-winners, and he ranks fourth among all Nittany Lions in that category. According to his teammate Alex Limoges, Mason is a joy to be around both on and off the ice.

“[He] works hard all the time, so it’s a lot of fun seeing him on the ice,” Limoges said. “[He’s] always got a joke up his sleeve.”

Despite his busy schedule, Chris has gotten to see Mason play for Penn State in-person a few times. With the regular season in the books and the postseason around the corner, Chris couldn’t be more excited for his son and his journey to the highest level of collegiate hockey.

“I’m extremely proud,” Chris said. “He’s earned everything up until this point on his own. He put in the work.”