To call this game chippy would be an understatement.

It was ugly. It was dirty.

And in games like this, it’s all about who can take advantage of the opportunities presented to them because of the physical play.

Penn State took advantage of those opportunities.

The Nittany Lions were dominant on special teams throughout Thursday’s 6-1 win over Wisconsin.

Overall, Penn State was 4-for-8 on the power play and 4-for-5 on the penalty kill.

A power play goal in the first period by Barratt set the tone, with Smirnov getting another one in the second.

“They were much more aggressive, understanding to score you have to shoot,” Wisconsin coach Tony Granato said. “They were much hungrier around the net.”

Penn State took a couple of penalties late in the second period, but were able to shut the door when the Badgers still had a chance to climb back in the game.

And then, the third period happened.

Things got intense in that frame, with 12 penalties called in the period and 10 in the final six minutes alone.

Wisconsin's Roman Ahcan’s hit caused a domino effect of other penalties, and if Penn State wasn’t careful, it could have given the Badgers more chances by retaliating.

For the most part, that wasn’t the case as the Nittany Lions held together, even scoring a couple of power play goals during the five-minute power play.

“Things kind of got out of hand in terms of penalties,” forward Brandon Biro said. “Would have been pretty easy for us to take our foot off the gas or get distracted by things that we don’t need to worry about, but I think you saw what we were able to do.”

Penn State took advantage of Wisconsin’s aggressive penalty killing, as Granato said it was trying to get some shorthanded opportunities to get back in the game.

As the game got more and more physical, it would have been understandable if Penn State started to really retaliate, especially after Smirnov was injured on the hit by Ahcan.

But it focused on keeping a level head.

“They were going to try and suck us in to it,” Biro said. “It was important that we didn’t do that at all.”

Overall, it was a pretty solid day for the special teams, but Guy Gadowsky isn’t going to get complacent.

“I like the way we played,” Gadowsky said. “That doesn’t always mean the pucks going to go in the net and that doesn’t mean you’re always going to keep it out of your net on the penalty kill. You can only put in a great effort and we did and we were fortunate that a couple of pucks went in, and we were fortunate to have some big blocks and some big saves on the other end.”

Now, there’s an expectation that Friday’s game will lead to more of the same. These teams can talk about not taking part in the nastiness, but once the game begins, the first big blow lead to an avalanche.

The special teams battle will decide tomorrow too, and Penn State hopes to take advantage just like they did on Thursday.

“We were able to stick to our game,” Biro said. “And punish them for what they did.”