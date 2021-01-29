It was a matter of time before Penn State’s overtime luck would run out.

Despite jumping out to both 1-0 and 2-1 leads, the Nittany Lions lost their first game that required more time than regulation as the Fighting Irish earned a series split with Friday’s 3-2 victory.

Spencer Stasney scored the winner for Notre Dame with less than a minute remaining in overtime to help the Fighting Irish salvage a victory in Happy Valley.

Two Penn State players who have struggled to score this season in Tyler Gratton and Sam Sternschein scored their first and second goals of the season, respectively. Gratton scored less than 15 minutes into the game, while Sternschein’s came less than two minutes into the third period.

The duo’s goals were sandwiched around Alex Steeves’ ninth goal of the season, which tied the game at one goal a piece in the second period. With the Fighting Irish facing a one goal deficit again in the third, Colin Thiesen beat goalie Oskar Autio and tied the game up once more.

With the score knotted up at two goals each, it was Stasney who sealed the deal for Notre Dame.

Gratton awakens for Penn State

It took 18 games but the sophomore forward finally scored for the Nittany Lions.

A year removed from skating in 31 games and scoring three goals, Gratton has been a healthy scratch in four games in the 2020-21 campaign and had no points to his credit entering Friday. His first period score was his since last year at the end of January (also against Notre Dame).

Gratton’s goal scoring woes didn’t come without trying, however. The Pottstown, Pennsylvania, native tallied 25 shots coming into the second game against Notre Dame.

Gratton even played in each of Penn State’s last three games and took nine shots. None of them had beaten the opposing team’s goalie until Friday.

In an opening period where Penn State set the tone with two more shots than Notre Dame, it was Gratton who took advantage of an errant Fighting Irish pass and beat goalie Dylan St. Cyr.

Sternschein scores, ends nine-game drought

For a player who tied for the team lead in goals last year, Sternschein’s second goal of the season must have meant a little more.

After scoring 12 goals last season, Sternschein entered the second game against Notre Dame with just one goal to his credit against Michigan State in early January.

The score for the senior forward was the 28th of his career. But even with his third period goal, in 16 games Sternschein has hardly been an offensive force.

Yet when his team needed him most, the Syosset, New York, native broke a tied game and gave the Nittany Lions a lead in the final frame (although Penn State did give up its one goal lead).

Though Friday’s performance won’t jump off the stat sheet like one showing last season against Ohio State when Sternschein scored two goals and assisted on another, his goal was critical to a Nittany Lion offense that was struggling to score on St. Cyr.

Steeves supplies nearly all of Notre Dame’s offense

For the second time in as many games against Penn State, the junior forward beat Autio.

Steeves’ netted his eighth and ninth goals of the season against the Nittany Lions in the two-game series. His nine goals are tied with the blue and white’s Alex Limoges for second most in the conference.

While the Eden Prairie, Minnesota, native’s offensive prowess is indicative of the caliber of player he is, the rest of the Fighting Irish’s offense was nearly nonexistent against the Nittany Lions in the series.

Aside from Steeves’ two goals, only Theisen and Stasney were able to find twine in th eseries. This is due in part to Autio’s performance in net, but the Fighting Irish have also struggled to score all season long.

Notre Dame is fifth in the conference in scoring at 2.41 goals per game. Without Steeves’ offensive output, the Fighting Irish would only have more goals on the season than last place Michigan State.

The Spartans are averaging less than two goals per game. If Steeves was not as productive as he’s been this season, Notre Dame’s offense would draw more similarities with Michigan State’s than coach Jeff Jackson would probably like.