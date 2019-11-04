Knocking off No. 7 Wisconsin has rejuvenated a frustrated Penn State team, and now the Nittany Lions are hoping to feed off the momentum for the remainder of the season.

Shooting up six spots in the USCHO poll from No. 12 to No. 6, it’s clear that people are buying into what they saw in Penn State’s first Big Ten test.

The team had a nearly flawless weekend, holding the prolific Wisconsin offense to only three goals in two games. In a series that may have been split in years past, the Nittany Lions showed up for game two and completed the sweep, changing their mindset in the process.

“I think it was a lot of a mentality thing for the team,” sophomore forward Aarne Talvitie said. “Last year we were a really offensive-oriented team and now we’re putting a lot of effort into defensive play as well. Of course it takes a while to get used to everything if we change how we play. “

The shift in focus from offense to defense — while in no way decreasing offensive production — was on full display this weekend. There is a very obvious increase in the quality of zone entries and puck possession, meaning less chances for the Badgers on offense.

New additions like Clayton Phillips have fit into the system well while becoming one of the key components of the defensive corps, and the freshmen line of Tyler Gratton, Connor MacEachern and Connor McMenamin have shown signs of strong offensive presence and a budding chemistry of their own strengthening week by week.

“You obviously put a lot of work in the offseason and even during the season and, you know, I think a lot of it's also a credit to the systems that we play here at Penn State,” Phillips said. “You know we like to play very fast, so I think it's just a perfect fit.”

Consistency was a big focus with Guy Gadowsky, who was pleased his team was able to find its footing after some early-season woes.

“I think that was probably the six most consistent periods that we've had,” Gadowsky said.

But every good coach knows the progression and development for teams can never stop. To be the best, Gadowsky explains, there are always areas that need improvement, but the drive to be better cannot cease.

“When it comes to consistency, you never get it and check that box and move on,” Gadowsky. “It’s something you have to focus on every weekend but it's nice to know that we can put together a pretty consistent weekend.”

The team still 27 regular season games to play through, with each one being used as a learning tool to strengthen the skill of the team, but the mental toughness as well. There is still plenty of hockey to be played, but an early conference sweep is doing good things for the morale of each player and staff member.

“Of course it’s the beginning of the season and you get things on the right track, you build good chemistry with the guys — of course it helps out a lot,” Talvitie said. “When you get a good start, you have to remember it's a long season and you have to keep it going.”