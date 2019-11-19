It was a big weekend for two Penn State forwards as Nate Sucese and Evan Barratt each collected a Big Ten player of the week accolade.

Sucese, who broke Andrew Sturtz’s school record for most all-time goals on Saturday, was named the conference’s second star of the week. The senior netted career goals No. 55 and 56 en route to a sweep over Minnesota.

He also had two assists to cap off the four-point weekend.

Barratt had five assists this weekend for the third star of the week, including the primary assist on Alex Limoges’ game-winning goal Friday.

He led the Big Ten in points over the weekend and tied a personal record of three assists in a single game Friday.

The junior is currently riding a three-game multi-point streak, and sits at seventh in the conference with 12 points.

The forwards join defenseman Cole Hults and goalie Peyton Jones as Nittany Lions named to the Big Ten’s players of the week this year. This is Sucese’s fourth time receiving the award and Barratt’s third.