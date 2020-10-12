Former Penn State men's hockey forward Liam Folkes is set to play overseas on loan with the Frederikshavn White Hawks.

The White Hawks play in the Metal Ligaen, the top men's hockey league in Denmark.

The move comes after Folkes signed a two-year contract with the Bakersfield Condors of the American Hockey League in March.

Folkes, a native of Scarborough, Ontario, Canada, tallied 48 goals and 55 assists in 137 appearances for the Nittany Lions. He ranks fifth all-time in goals in program history.

