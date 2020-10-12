Former Penn State men's hockey forward Liam Folkes is set to play overseas on loan with the Frederikshavn White Hawks.
The White Hawks play in the Metal Ligaen, the top men's hockey league in Denmark.
Client @liamfolkes26 has been loaned to the Frederikshavn White Hawks of the @metalligaen @Condors @EdmontonOilers @PennStateMHKY #P4Hockey pic.twitter.com/cwN1IgDDf4— P4 Hockey (@P4_Hockey) October 12, 2020
The move comes after Folkes signed a two-year contract with the Bakersfield Condors of the American Hockey League in March.
Folkes, a native of Scarborough, Ontario, Canada, tallied 48 goals and 55 assists in 137 appearances for the Nittany Lions. He ranks fifth all-time in goals in program history.
MORE HOCKEY COVERAGE
Penn State hockey’s first puck drop of the season is still over a month away, but that doesn…