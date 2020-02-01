Guy Gadowsky seemed defeated walking into the press room after Saturday’s loss to Notre Dame.

He talked slowly, took his time between questions and didn’t have as much to say as usual.

The loud banter and cheers from the Notre Dame players filling the hallway just outside the room made it difficult to articulate the words coming through the coach’s mouth.

The noise didn’t help the mood as the presser was short and not-so-sweet.

Now, Penn State is in trouble.

The team welcomed a Notre Dame team that was on the brink of having its season ended, but instead they leave Happy Valley with five of six possible Big Ten points. Penn State picked up just one.

If it wasn’t for Connor McMenamin’s overtime winner last week against Michigan State, the team would have zero wins since Jan. 11 against Robert Morris.

The last three weeks in Big Ten play have been suboptimal for a team with aspirations of an NCAA title.

After losing in a dreadful 6-0 performance against Michigan at home, the team has since lost in overtime, lost, won in overtime, lost in a shootout and now lost.

Picking up five of 18 possible conference points heading into the final three weeks of the season is a poor strategy for a team with high aspirations, but the team is also helping its opponent in the process.

Notre Dame is now tied for second place in the Big Ten despite a 3-10-3 record since Nov. 24.

Penn State could’ve slammed the door on any hope the Irish had of making the NCAA tournament, but instead dug themselves into a hole that puts its own chances in jeopardy.

The stars were aligned on Saturday as the Nittany Lions broke Pegula’s attendance record that was set on the opening night of the rink. The atmosphere was buzzing; the players were visibly excited.

Yet the team did not meet any expectations.

The team began and ended the game extremely below its standard and despite Nikita Pavlychev’s clutch game-tying goal to get the crowd back into it, the team was caught napping and let the game slip away with under five minutes to play.

The team looked more out of sync this weekend than they have all year. The defense gave up odd-man rush after odd-man rush and the offense looked hesitant at times in the offensive zone.

Sure, Penn State had several chances that could have easily turned this game into a win, but this felt like a must-win game from a team that needed the points.

Penn State has had a few questionable losses this year but, at the time, there was no real reason to overreact.

The Nittany Lions lost to Alaska Fairbanks: fine, it was early in the year.

The Nittany Lions were shut out by Michigan State: fine, the Spartans have been surprisingly good this year.

The Nittany Lions were shut out 6-0 at home to one of their biggest rivals in Michigan: fine, they’ll just get it together after this week.

There is no more time to make excuses.

The season will be coming to an end soon, and if this team plays like it did the past few weeks, it doesn’t look like they will be winning much of anything anytime soon.

They need to put together a cohesive final few weeks before they fall hard in the Big Ten standings.

Just eight points separate No. 6 Michigan and No. 1 Penn State in the conference, and it feels like everyone else has been elevating their game at this point in the year.

It’s in first place for now, but with most of the league having games at hand, that might not mean much at season’s end.

The Nittany Lions could self-destruct in the coming weeks, with a meaningful series in Columbus next week.

They must figure it out by then.