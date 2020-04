Cole Hults is off to southern California.

The defenseman has signed a two-year entry-level contract with the Los Angeles Kings, forgoing his senior season. Hults was a fifth-round selection by the Kings in the 2017 draft.

Hults leaves the program recording 78 points in 111 games.

The Wisconsin native becomes the second Nittany Lion to leave early for the NHL this offseason, as Evan Barratt signed a deal with the Blackhawks, forgoing his senior season.