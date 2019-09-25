In coach Guy Gadowsky’s high-flying offensive system, Penn State’s defense has been left in many unfavorable situations.

The disadvantageous positions led the Nittany Lions’ blue to be the leakiest defense in the Big Ten in 2018-19. The back allowed 3.56 goals per game, which ranked at the bottom of the conference and 56th out of 60 NCAA Division I squads.

Following the departure of senior Kevin Kerr and the addition of transfer Clayton Phillips from Minnesota, Penn State’s new defense has the opportunity to be much improved in 2019-20 on both ends.

First Pair – Cole Hults and Paul DeNaples

The first pair for the majority of last season, Hults and DeNaples were the Nittany Lions’ most effective pair on the blue . The two played in all 39 contests during the 2018-19 campaign and will look to carry that consistency into 2019-20.

Hults is Penn State’s most versatile defenseman, productive on both sides of the puck last season. As a sophomore, the All-Big Ten Honorable Mention was the leading point-scorer on the back with 28 points and ranked third among all Nittany Lions with 68 blocks.

Hults can move the puck effectively — his 22 assists in 2018-19 ranked first on the blue and second most in a single-season by a Penn State defenseman. The Wisconsin native finished with a plus-19 rating, the second-best mark among defensemen in the conference, behind only partner Paul DeNaples.

DeNaples is also coming off a stellar season in which he suffocated opposing offenses. While he doesn’t pose the same attacking threat as Hults, DeNaples’ strength is his lock-down defending.

A Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year award finalist as a freshman, DeNaples ranked second on the team with 79 blocks during the 2018-19 campaign. He recorded four or more blocks in six games.

The Pennsylvania native led the conference in plus-minus last season with a plus-31 rating. The mark ranked fourth in the country and is the second highest single-season plus-minus rating in program history.

Second Pair – Kris Myllari and Alex Stevens

The veteran of the Nittany Lions’ back , Myllari played most of 2018-19 on the second and third s. Like Hults, Myllari is productive on both ends of the ice, which is paramount on a Gadowsky-coached squad.

Myllari recorded a career-high 21 points last season, the second most on the blue . The current senior ranks first all-time among Penn State defensemen with 17 career goals.

Myllari tied Hults with a plus-19 rating in 2018-19, giving the Nittany Lions the top three defenders in the Big Ten in that statistical category. The Canadian was Penn State’s best shot-blocker, stopping a team-leading 90 pucks.

Stevens played on the second for a significant proportion of last season, and saw the ice in a total of 35 contests. As a sophomore, Stevens had an up-and-down 2018-19 campaign, with most of his production coming in the Nittany Lions’ zone.

Stevens ranked fourth on the squad with 53 blocks, the highest mark among players who didn’t suit up for all 39 matchups. On the offensive side, Stevens notched one goal and recorded 10 assists.

Third Pair – Evan Bell and Clayton Phillips

Bell is preparing to play his first full season with the blue and white after sitting out the fall of 2018 due to transfer rules. The former Merrimack defender played in 21 games in 2019 on the Penn State back end.

Bell got off to a hot start, recording an assist in three of his first four contests. His production slowed as the season wore on, and he finished with one goal, eight assists and 15 blocks.

Phillips made a splash a few weeks ago when it was announced he would transfer from Minnesota to the Nittany Lions after two campaigns with the Golden Gophers. The junior brings added Big Ten hockey experience and a balanced style of play to Happy Valley.

Last season, Phillips recorded one goal and nine assists in 34 games with Minnesota. He recorded 27 blocks, which ranked fifth among all Golden Gophers.