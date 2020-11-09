Men's Hockey vs Notre Dame, Limoges
Penn State forward Alex Limoges (9) skates around the net after passing the puck during the men’s hockey game against Notre Dame in Pegula Ice Arena on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020. Penn State lost to Notre Dame 4-2.

 Lindsey Toomer

Penn State hockey will be dropping the puck for the start of its 2020 campaign in 10 days, and the expectations are high for its captain.

Alex Limoges was selected to the preseason First Team All-Big Ten, after being an All-Big Ten honorable mention last season.

Limoges comes into this season with 103 points, just 37 behind Nate Sucese for the all time program record.

Despite the praise for Limoges, the Big Ten coaches don’t see the entire team in the same light.

Penn State is the highest ranked Big Ten team in the USCHO poll, but came in last in the first coaches’ poll of the season.

The Nittany Lions will open their season Nov. 19 against the top ranked coaches’ poll team, Minnesota.

