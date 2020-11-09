Penn State hockey will be dropping the puck for the start of its 2020 campaign in 10 days, and the expectations are high for its captain.

Alex Limoges was selected to the preseason First Team All-Big Ten, after being an All-Big Ten honorable mention last season.

All seven schools were represented on the #B1GHockey Preseason All-Big Ten teams, led by @umichhockey and @GopherHockey with four honorees each. pic.twitter.com/WeEcJVjnZq — Big Ten Hockey (@B1GHockey) November 9, 2020

Limoges comes into this season with 103 points, just 37 behind Nate Sucese for the all time program record.

Despite the praise for Limoges, the Big Ten coaches don’t see the entire team in the same light.

Penn State is the highest ranked Big Ten team in the USCHO poll, but came in last in the first coaches’ poll of the season.

The #Gophers open their 100th season as the favorite in the 2020-21 #B1GHockey preseason coaches’ poll. pic.twitter.com/aKX6JO3ecE — Big Ten Hockey (@B1GHockey) November 9, 2020

The Nittany Lions will open their season Nov. 19 against the top ranked coaches’ poll team, Minnesota.

