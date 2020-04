Two of Penn State's stars have earned recognition that no one has earned before them.

Forward Nate Sucese and defenseman Cole Hults were named to the AHCA All-American second team-West. They are the first Nittany Lions in program history to earn All-American honors.

They were the only players from Big Ten schools to earn All-American honors.

The All-American selections, broken up into east and west teams, are chosen by all 60 Division I coaches.