Penn State didn’t have to play Friday in order to earn some hardware.

Thanks to some favorable results, the Nittany Lions claimed a share of the Big Ten regular season title, and will now earn a bye in the first round of the Big Ten Tournament.

Penn State entered the weekend with a four-point lead over Ohio State and Minnesota, and both of their losses, to Wisconsin and Michigan respectively, eliminate them from contention. Minnesota earned a point, losing a shootout, so it is still alive for a share of the title.

Notre Dame could have tied Penn State with a sweep, but it lost to Michigan State on Friday as well.

The Nittany Lions will now not play in the 2-out-of-3 quarterfinal series, and will take the ice in the one-game semifinal on either March 14 or 15.