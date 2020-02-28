Men's Hockey vs. Wisconsin, Biro (10) and Hults (2) Celebrate
Forward, Brandon Biro (10), is hugged by Defense, Cole Hults (2), as they celebrate after scoring against Wisconsin during the game at the Pegula Ice Arena on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019. Penn State defeated Wisconsin 4-2.

 James Leavy

Penn State didn’t have to play Friday in order to earn some hardware.

Thanks to some favorable results, the Nittany Lions claimed a share of the Big Ten regular season title, and will now earn a bye in the first round of the Big Ten Tournament.

Penn State entered the weekend with a four-point lead over Ohio State and Minnesota, and both of their losses, to Wisconsin and Michigan respectively, eliminate them from contention. Minnesota earned a point, losing a shootout, so it is still alive for a share of the title.

Notre Dame could have tied Penn State with a sweep, but it lost to Michigan State on Friday as well.

The Nittany Lions will now not play in the 2-out-of-3 quarterfinal series, and will take the ice in the one-game semifinal on either March 14 or 15.

