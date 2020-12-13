Battling back is nothing new for Penn State.

A slow start to the season found the Nittany Lions at the bottom of the Big Ten and in desperate need of a victory.

A slow start to Sunday’s game saw Penn State needing to fight back yet again, trailing 3-0 with not even five minutes gone in the first period.

Similarly to how Guy Gadowsky’s squad answered the call after starting 0-5 to bounce back to 3-5, it also stepped up and found a way to get the job done Sunday.

A big reason for the comeback was the resilience of freshman netminder Liam Souliere, who did not let the four goals that Arizona State scored in its first 10 shots rattle him for the rest of the game.

Souliere went on to make 36 saves and allowed only the four Sun Devil goals, all of which came in the first period.

“Credit to [Souliere], he stole the game,” Arizona State head coach Greg Powers said. “[He] made some big saves.”

However, no matter how brilliant Souliere played, the offense needed to respond to the early onslaught of goals Souliere let up — and it did.

Only 66 seconds after going down by three, freshman Christian Sarlo put the Nittany Lions on the board which started a comeback that could define the season.

The Nittany Lions added four unanswered goals to end the game and help Souliere secure his first career victory.

The comeback ties the largest comeback in program history, and the team credited Souliere for a large part of that.

“I don’t think the belief went away at all,” overtime hero Connor McMenamin said. “We knew we had a good goalie in net who could make the saves.”

It makes it easy to not lose belief when the netminder continues to make stop after stop as Souliere did after the first period.

Gadowsky noted that the team gave Souliere “zero help” early in the game, but credited the freshman for having his confidence not waver.

Arizona State had multiple breakaway opportunities, but time and time again, Souliere rose up to the challenge and stymied the Sun Devil offense.

“[Souliere] made like six breakaway saves,” Powers said. “Credit to him, he played really well.”

The way the freshman goalie bounced back after the rocky start caught the attention of Arizona State’s coach, but also his teammates.

Penn State needed every last stop he made, as it took overtime to defeat the Sun Devils again.

“We needed that kind of performance out of him,” senior captain Alex Limoges, who scored two goals in the contest, said. “It started a little rocky, we left him out there to dry, but he showed us resilience, and it gave us time to come back.”

Consistent goaltending play was something Penn State had been in search of, coming into the series with its two goalies having the two worst save percentages in the Big Ten.

However, Oskar Autio stepped up in the first game against an offensively powerful team, and Souliere rose to the occasion as well Sunday.

The series, and especially Sunday’s game, is a big confidence boost for not only the team, but for Souliere, who looked extremely calm for a freshman that got lit up early.

“He showed a lot of mental toughness, and he looked so composed,” Gadowsky said. “It’s gotta give him [and the team] confidence.”

The team’s confidence, even though it will grow after Sunday’s performance, is already high in Souliere no matter the situation.

After going down early, Limoges said the feeling on the bench was that they could still come back because of the confidence his team has in its freshman between the pipes, and the confidence Souliere has in himself in the crease, which will also help the Nittany Lions heading into Phase II of the season.

“I think it shows the mental toughness,” Limoges said. “He has a confidence in himself that he can help dig us out of a hole we put him in… and we’re always confident in him.”

MORE HOCKEY COVERAGE