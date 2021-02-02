As Penn State looks forward to the final 10 games of its season, it has hit a lull because of a coronavirus outbreak at Michigan, who it was supposed to play Wednesday and Thursday.

This two-week break allows for a chance to look back at how the Nittany Lions have found their way to a 9-8-1 record and how this scrappy group is fighting its way back up the Big Ten standings.

Guy Gadowsky’s team was tasked with a brutal draw to start the season, facing the current top three teams in the Big Ten for its first six outings — and the results echoed that difficulty.

After an 0-5 start with both inconsistent scoring and goaltending, Penn State went on to win nine of its next 12 games to claw back into the frame of relevancy.

A big part of this turnaround has been consistent play from key players, such as the eighth captain in Nittany Lion history, Alex Limoges.

Limoges tallied three points during Penn State’s five losses to kick off the season, but has since recorded 13 in the next 13, including eight goals during that stretch.

As the captain goes, so does the offense — but there’s more than just basic offensive production of one player that has contributed to the turnaround.

The biggest factor of all is continuity.

Gadowsky stated early in the season that he was not doing an effective job coaching over Zoom, and the players had not been able to meet up and be all together at once.

For a team that brought in eight freshmen and a graduate transfer in Tim Doherty, finding time to grow as a team and get to know each other's playstyles was difficult without much ice time together.

Through the first few games, rust and unfamiliarity showed as the blue and white only netted 10 goals in the first five games.

But from that point on, something clicked.

The Nittany Lions nearly doubled their season total in goals in one game — dropping nine goals on the Wolverines in a Thursday night matchup at Pegula Ice Arena in early December.

The time on the ice together has helped the team to find lines that work, including inserting freshman Christian Sarlo on the top line with Limoges and Doherty.

MORE HOCKEY COVERAGE

Since joining the top line Jan. 8 against Ohio State, Sarlo has tallied four points in eight games, while Limoges has put up six points and three goals. Doherty has tacked on seven points as well since the trio was together.

Yet the biggest beneficiary of continuity has been junior netminder Oskar Autio.

When the season began, there was no clear answer as to whether Autio would be the primary starter or if it would be highly-touted freshman Liam Souliere.

After splitting time for the first bit of the season, Autio seems to have taken over full-time duties, even while Gadowsky has yet to come out and declare it.

Gadowsy has turned to Autio for eight straight starts, and after he gave up five goals in the first of those eight games, the confidence Gadowsky showed in him by putting him back between the pipes the very next day is shining through in Autio.

In his last seven games, the Espoo, Finland, native has made 191 saves on 207 shots, good for a .923 save percentage while also compiling five wins in those games.

He has also raised his season save percentage to .897 on the year while lowering his goals against average to 2.84.

Continuity has also sparked the special teams units — namely the power play.

After starting the season a dreadful 1-for-16 (.063) on the power play, a switch once again flipped for Penn State in its 9-5 win over Michigan Dec. 3.

The Nittany Lions found their power-play groove and went 4-for-6 on the man-advantage to jump start the unit for the rest of the season.

In the last 13 games, the power-play unit has gone 11-for-34 (.324), including a stretch in which it scored at least one power-play goal in seven of nine games.

This stretch boosted Penn State from one of the worst power-play units in the country to 10th in the land at .240.

The penalty kill has also seen improvement after starting a dismal 10-for-15. Since then, the penalty killers have found their stride, killing off 29 of the last 35 opponent power-play chances, which is good for a .829 clip.

The improvement on special teams has been of the utmost importance for the Nittany Lions as they continue their upward momentum.

With only 10 games to go for Penn State, the team appears to be trending upward at the right time.

The Nittany Lions will look to make a push for the NCAA Tournament, which after starting 0-5, could cap off a comeback story for the ages.

MORE HOCKEY COVERAGE