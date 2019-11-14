Penn State captain Brandon Biro is one of the most successful Nittany Lions in program history.

The senior is tied for second in career assists and ranks in the top-10 in points and goals.

However, hockey wasn’t always his best sport.

“I think I might have been a little better at soccer than hockey, actually, but my love was hockey,” Biro said. “In Canada, it’s kind of the thing you want to do.”

The Sherwood Park, Alberta, native played soccer competitively until he was 16.

Coming from an athletic family, Biro’s mother, Dawn, and his father, Rob, played collegiate soccer in Alberta, with Rob going on to play one year professionally.

Biro picked up the sport at a young age, following in his parents’ footsteps. He also played hockey, and enjoyed playing both sports throughout childhood.

However, when playing both became too time consuming, Biro made the decision to stop playing soccer and focus on hockey.

“It’s just something I always liked more,” Biro said. “Even from a young age I always just felt like my true love was hockey.”

Despite his soccer career coming to an end about five years ago, the senior credits many of his current hockey skills to his time on the pitch.

“I definitely think they complemented each other,” Biro said.

The forward believes his footwork and decision-making were greatly improved by playing soccer, which helps him today with picking up pucks and moving them around. With seven assists through nine contests this season, spreading the puck around is clearly a big part of his game.

“Biro is an unbelievable player,” teammate Alex Limoges said. “When he has the puck, nobody can take it from him.”

Biro’s elusiveness and up-tempo pace also give him a big advantage, wreaking havoc on defenseman every shift. The veteran’s endurance allows him to out-skate his opponents in the third period, all of which draws parallels to his career on the field.

“You got to be quick in hockey and soccer is the same way,” Biro said. “I think in terms of conditioning and agility, they’re both really good.”

While Biro arrived in Happy Valley will a diverse skillset, he is never content with his progress, according to Guy Gadowsky. He pushes himself on and off the ice, always striving for improvement.

“He is a relentless worker,” Gadowsky said. “There’s not one aspect of his game that he doesn’t want to make sure he does to the max.”

Now in his final year of a decorated collegiate hockey career, Biro thoroughly enjoys his role as a member of the Nittany Lions. However, a small part of him yearns for something that made him the player he is today.

“I definitely miss playing soccer,” Biro said.