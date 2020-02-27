Men's hockey vs. Alaska-Fairbanks, Coach Gadowsky
Head Coach Guy Gadowsky looks toward the play during the men’s hockey game against Alaska-Fairbanks at the Pegula Ice Arena on Oct. 17, 2019. The No. 9 Nittany Lions defeated the Nanooks, 7-0.

 Ken Minamoto

Penn State has earned another commitment from a talented forward prospect.

USHL forward Xander Lamppa announced his commitment to Penn State on Twitter on Thursday.

Lamppa, a member of the Waterloo Blackhawks, has 42 points in 44 games this season.

The 19-year-old Rochester, Minnesota, native will likely either join the program in 2020 or 2021.

