Penn State has earned another commitment from a talented forward prospect.

USHL forward Xander Lamppa announced his commitment to Penn State on Twitter on Thursday.

I’m so happy to share that I’ve committed to Penn State to further my hockey career and education. So many thanks to my parents & brother, advisor, coaches, and mentors. I’m so appreciative for all you have done for me! #Nittanylions pic.twitter.com/QKvWNqaxKj — xander lamppa (@xanderlamppa17) February 27, 2020

Lamppa, a member of the Waterloo Blackhawks, has 42 points in 44 games this season.

The 19-year-old Rochester, Minnesota, native will likely either join the program in 2020 or 2021.