Former Penn State netminder Peyton Jones has found a new home in the professional ranks.

The former four-year starter at Penn State has signed a one-year, two-way deal with the Colorado Avalanche and will report to the Colorado Eagles of the AHL.

Jones, who signed a two-year AHL contract with the Colorado Eagles in May, started the 2020-21 season with the Utah Grizzlies of the ECHL before signing this new contract with the Avalanche.

Jones ranks first in school history in games played and started, minutes, wins and saves.

He also ranks second in goals against average and save percentage.