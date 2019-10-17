In the third period on Thursday, Penn State saw the Denis Smirnov of old.

The Russian winger received a pass, held on to it, and ripped a shot past the goaltender through sliding defenders.

It was a play reminiscent of his successful freshman season in 2016.

“That was a beauty,” Guy Gadowsky said. “Everyone on the bench said, ‘Boy that looks familiar.’”

That is something Penn State hasn’t seen in a long time, as the past two seasons haven’t lived up to the promising first year.

In that season, he recorded 47 points. In the next two seasons, he recorded 49 points combined.

Injuries and illnesses were a major factor in that, but Gadowsky sees that’s behind him.

“He is playing with confidence,” Gadowsky said. “I think he’s in much better shape. Obviously he had some injury and illness issues in the past that made it difficult, but he’s healthy right now and he’s playing like it.”

Smirnov is off to a strong start to the season, tallying four assists in addition to the goal he scored.

With an assist Thursday, he reached 100 points for his Penn State career.

That will certainly be used as a boost going forward.

“It feels good,” Smirnov said. “Hopefully I can build on that and gain confidence from that.”

For him, it’s all about confidence.

“[I have] more than I had last year,” Smirnov said. “Trying to build on it and be as consistent as I can because last year I was up and down.”

Even though he is healthy, a slow start could have derailed any hope of a turnaround by season’s end.

That’s not the case, and getting a goal in game three of the season could only help him going forward.

“Oh it’s nice, obviously to get the first goal in early,” Smirnov said. “As long as it goes in, that's all that matters.”

Last year, Penn State was as dominant as ever on the offensive side. And all of that was done without the consistent contribution of Smirnov.

If it can get him going, then this offense could be on another level of dangerous.

So while the move he made for the goal today was a technical beauty the likes we haven’t seen from him in years, that doesn’t matter to Penn State.

The puck crossing the goal line does.

“They don’t ask how,” Smirnov said. “They ask how many?”