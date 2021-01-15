Connor MacEachern is no stranger to clutch goals, and Friday night the sophomore found himself on the scoring end of yet another huge Nittany Lion score.

With only 1:09 left in regulation, MacEachern put in a game-tying goal off a feed from Alex Limoges to eventually help the Nittany Lions to a 3-2 overtime victory.

After tying it at the very end of regulation, the Nittany Lions wasted no time in the overtime period, as Limoges finished off the Spartans.

In a game where Penn State struggled to figure out DeRidder all night, the offense came alive at the perfect time to get the Nittany Lions their second straight win and move to 6-7 on the season and 4-7 in Big Ten play.

Here are the biggest takeaways from Penn State’s crunch-time win over the Spartans.

Penn State taps into its overtime magic again

After feeding MacEachern to tie the game late in the third period, the captain stepped up and won the game for Penn State just 30 seconds into the overtime period.

Limoges’ game-winning strike was the eighth of his senior campaign.

The Nittany Lions struggled to score all game, but once regulation came to a close, they were able to recapture the magic they had found twice before in this season.

Penn State has now won all three overtime contests it's been a part of this season.

Sarlo fitting in well with Limoges and Doherty

Guy Gadowsky has tried a host of different players to fit in with Limoges and Tim Doherty on the top line, but for the third game in a row, Christian Sarlo found himself penciled into the top line and delivered.

The line was buzzing all game, producing seven shots and netting two of the three Nittany Lion goals.

The line was arguably the most effective line for the Nittany Lions — with all three players recording at least one point — during a game where DeRidder was seemingly unbeatable until the final few minutes.

Defense helps out Autio on slow offensive night

Even in a losing effort, Penn State’s defense put up one of its best performances of the season.

Despite allowing 28 shots on goal, the defense forced turnovers all game and produced numerous scoring chances before the offense finally cashed in late.

The defense also contributed to killing off three Penn State penalties, with one coming at a big time late in the third period.

The penalty kill kept the Nittany Lions in the game and gave them a chance to win late.

Autio certainly benefited from the strong defense, allowing only two goals — both of which came off of funky bounces.

Fortunately for Penn State, the great defense gave a sluggish offense enough time to find its rhythm in the closing minutes of the game.

