The last time there was a game at Pegula Ice Arena, there were thousands of fans screaming at the top of their lungs, creating a deafening cheer whenever their beloved Nittany Lions scored.

It's become a routine occurrence in the nine-year history of Penn State's existence.

However, for Penn State's next game, there will be near total silence — minus a few stick taps on the ice, coaches yelling and skates carving up the ice.

This is the reality Penn State is faced with this season.

Usually backed by its faithful Roar Zone, Guy Gadowsky’s squad will instead skate in an eerily empty Pegula Ice Arena for its games in the 2020-21 campaign.

The question that looms, though, is how this will impact the Nittany Lions.

Gadowsky knows just how amped up the crowd in Hockey Valley can get and just how much that helps his players.

“The way the Roar Zone interacted and developed the atmosphere was more than any coaching speech we could ever make,” he said.

However, the situation will be the same at every arena across the conference for the time being.

For most of the players, though, playing in empty venues is not a foreign feeling since they didn’t play in front of many people growing up.

“It’s going to bring us back to our youth days,” junior alternate captain Paul DeNaples said.

DeNaples also noted that unlike football, who is missing 107,000 fans, his team will only be missing around 6,000.

Even though Pegula Ice Arena can’t hold nearly as many people as Beaver Stadium can, he feels it will still be weird to skate out to an empty arena when the Nittany Lions host Michigan on Dec. 2.

Despite the absence of fans, DeNaples is confident in his squad.

“I think it will be a difference, but I don't think it's gonna affect us as much as people say,” he said.

Pegula Ice Arena is famous for its fans, though.

Whether it be the blue-haired man the students call “Hogan” or one of the rowdiest student sections in all of college sports, the lack of their presence will be an adjustment.

The players are so fond of the Roar Zone, in fact, that recently-graduated netminder Peyton Jones had the student section’s logo on the back of his helmet for his final year.

Night in and night out, these fans energize the players and coaches, and now the team will need to find a different way to fill the missing motivation.

One place the Nittany Lions could look to draw energy from is school pride and wanting to perform for each other.

“For me, whether there's going to be zero people or 100,000 people watching, I've still got to go do whatever I can to help our team out and make our school proud,” DeNaples said. “I think a lot of guys have that same mindset... we’ve got to perform for our team.”

The mentality is the same as it’s always been for Penn State, regardless of fans at games or not.

The Nittany Lions’ senior captain knows exactly what that mentality is and is looking to keep it as simple as possible for his guys.

“We’re just trying to score and win,” Limoges said.

No fans means no mid-game pick me ups, no pre-game motivation, no one to sing the alma mater to after the game, and no one to jump into the glass at after singing the alma mater.

It'll be a quiet reality the Nittany Lions have to reckon with.

“[The fans] have been a real huge part of the success that we had last year and every year before that,” Gadowsky said. “I don’t know how it’s going to be without them.”