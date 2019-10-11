From an offensive perspective, Penn State played its best season opener in program history on Friday night.

The Nittany Lions lit up the scoreboard, dominating Sacred Heart in an 8-2 lopsided win. The eight goals are the most scored by Penn State in any season-opening game in program history, breaking the previous mark of six, set in October 2015.

Six different Nittany Lions found the back of the net in the contest, with defenseman Cole Hults recording his first career hat trick. Freshman Connor MacEachern scored his first collegiate goal in the final period.

Despite the scoring onslaught, the Penn State offense was nearly unrecognizable in the first two periods. The Nittany Lions netted three goals, but got out-shot in the second period and had a difficult time constructing prolonged attacks.

The offense finally exploded in the third period, scoring on five separate occasions. The Nittany Lions scored twice in the first five minutes following intermission.

“We really weren’t ourselves until the third,” Guy Gadowsky said.

One reason the Penn State offense ignited in the third period was thanks to the power play. The Nittany Lions went 2-for-3 on the man advantage in the final twenty minutes, which capped a stellar 4-for-8 mark overall.

“I think our power play had a great night,” Gadowsky said. “I do think we were way better as it went on, we just seemed to move pucks quicker and play at higher tempo.”

With a different power-play unit from 2018-19, Penn State was able to mesh together quickly and put pressure on the Sacred Heart back line, which ultimately led to goals.

“I think we were clicking pretty well,” Hults said. “We did a pretty good job retrieving pucks and getting opportunity after opportunity.”

Sacred Heart committed an astounding nine penalties in the game, which totaled 26 minutes. Two of those penalties came in the third period, which resulted in two Nittany Lion goals.

“We were just getting more comfortable I think,” Hults said. “They kept giving us power play after power play so eventually we’re going to start clicking and ticking with the guys we got on those power plays.”

No matter who was on the ice, the Penn State power play produced lots of scoring chances. As the Nittany Lions began to adjust their lines late in the matchup, their production did not decrease.

“It wasn’t just from one power play,” Gadowsky said. “At the end in the third I thought everyone was moving around pretty well.”