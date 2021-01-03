When ringing in the new year, Penn State turned in its finest defensive performance of the season.

In both team’s first game of 2021, the Nittany Lions defeated Michigan State 1-0 in East Lansing.

The sole goal came from Penn State’s Sam Sternschein at the 17:04 mark of the first period.

Sternschein received a gift from Michigan State as the Spartans turned over the puck in their own end, leaving goalie Drew DeRidder out to dry.

Aside from the first period goal, Sunday’s game was a textbook example of a defensive battle.

Penn State clung to its 1-0 advantage for over 40 minutes to earn its fourth straight win after starting the season 0-5.

Autio dominates in net to start off new year

The breaks between Phase I and Phase II of the regular season did little to slow down Oskar Autio.

The junior goalie continues to turn in solid defensive showings for the Nittany Lions.

Autio finished 2020 with a stellar performance against Arizona State by holding the Sun Devils to two goals on 34 shots.

Flash forward to the first game of the new year and Autio was brilliant once more, blanking Michigan State on all 13 of its first period shots and again in the second with seven more saves.

In the deciding period with Penn State clinging to a 1-0 advantage, Autio did his best impression of a brick wall and prevented Michigan State from tying the game up and forcing overtime with three more crucial saves.

Considering Autio’s early season struggles where he yielded 10 goals in the first two games of the year, the marked improvement is surely a welcome sign for Penn State’s defense.

As the Nittany Lions move deeper into the regular season, Liam Soulière will likely be called on to spell Autio when deemed necessary.

But for the immediate future, it seems Guy Gadowsky has found the answer in net with Autio.

Penalties few and far between

While Penn State stayed true to its form as the second least penalized team in the conference, Michigan State hardly demonstrated why it is the most penalized team in the Big Ten.

The Spartans entered the game with 100 penalty minutes through eight games, yet had just one over the course of this contest.

Meanwhile, the Nittany Lions had just two penalties, both on Mason Snell as he was called for cross-checking and roughing on separate occasions.

Otherwise, it was a very clean game for both squads in the low scoring affair.

Though the referees swallowed their whistles for much of the contest, seldom were there missed calls or occurrences where a penalty was necessitated.

Instead, in both teams’ first game back from the break between semesters, each side’s players conducted themselves in an orderly manner by hockey standards.

Sternschein finally comes alive

A year removed from tying for the team lead in goals with 12, Sternschein scored his first goal of the year in the ninth game of the season.

It had been a very quiet start to the season for Sternschein, considering he had just three points on a pair of assists against Wisconsin and another against Arizona State prior to Sunday’s Michigan State victory.

A player consistently relied on to put pucks past the opposing goalie last season, Sternschein’s return to the goal scoring department breaks a season-long drought for him.

For the Nittany Lions to continue their winning ways, they’ll need unsung heroes like Sternschein to produce on offense.

Senior Alex Limoges leads Penn State with five goals, but if Penn State wants to continue its quest to win the Big Ten, other players will need to score more frequently.

Sternschein is atop the list of players who must score on a more regular basis for a Penn State offense which, while tied for second in the Big Ten in scoring coming into the game, has not been a consistent force all season.